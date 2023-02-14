Black History Month: First Black teachers at Linden School — 1950

What is now a large patch of vacant land near the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center was once Linden School. As the South Bend Community School Corp. intentionally drew boundaries to segregate Black students into Linden and other schools, it also hired the city’s first Black teachers. Herbert Lewis began his first day of work at Linden in 1950. Ruby Jarrot Joyce followed as the first Black staff member. Other teachers, including Peggy Flowers Eskridge, joined the following year. By 1955, six Black teachers worked for the corporation — all of them at Linden. In 1959, Edward Myers became the city’s first Black principal — again, at Linden.