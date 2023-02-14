Judy Vandergrift, appointed to Lynn Haven Commission, is running for election in April

LYNN HAVEN − Judy Vandergrift says she believes her managerial and budgeting experience is what made her the best person to fill Seat 4 on the Lynn Haven Commission.

Vandergrift, 71, was appointed to the commission earlier this month to temporarily fill Seat 4, which became vacant after former Commissioner Judy Tinder resigned from the position on Jan. 31 with about two years left in her second four-year term.

Vandergrift was selected over three other applicants, and she will act in Tinder's place until a full-time replacement is elected during the 2023 Municipal Elections in April.

"I have four granddaughters growing up in Lynn Haven ... and I want to be a good role model for them, showing them that women in this day and time can do just about anything if they set their mind to it," Vandergrift said. "I (also) see a lot of potential for Lynn Haven, and I want to contribute to that."

The Lynn Haven resident of about two decades noted she worked as deputy superintendent of Bay District Schools for about six years under both former Superintendent James McCalister and acting Superintendent Bill Husfelt. She ran for superintendent against Husfelt in the 2020 election.

Vandergrift also worked for a couple of years at University Academy, a charter school in Panama City. There, here roles ranged from founding board member, principal, executive director and consultant.

Along with acting as Tinder's temporary replacement, Vandergrift is running for Seat 4 on the commission in the April 18 election. As of Monday, her only opponent for the position was Ellyne Fields, according to the Bay County Supervisor of Elections website

There are three other positions on the commission up for election: Mayor, Seat 1 and Seat 2. Incumbent Jesse Nelson and Tinder are running for mayor; Joe Brown, Brian Gray and Sam Peebles are running for Seat 1; and incumbent Pat Perno and Richard Walker are running for Seat 2.

In her free time, Vandergrift enjoys spending time with family and volunteering at First United Methodist Church in Panama City.

"I was seriously thinking about running before Ms. Tinder resigned, and then I saw an opportunity to kind of learn about things first hand before the election," Vandergrift said. "My experience being a female, an educator, a leader − all of that combined I think makes me a very good candidate for this position."