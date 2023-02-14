Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Hot: Here Are the 3 Best Stocks to Buy

Artificial intelligence stocks are having their moment, or, more accurately, another moment, following the public success of ChatGPT in recent months. This is leading to a lot of chasing the "next big thing," which often leads to losses. Instead of chasing some speculative investment, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) , Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) , and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are no-brainer stocks to buy if you're looking to win with AI in your portfolio.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2023.

