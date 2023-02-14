Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Hot: Here Are the 3 Best Stocks to Buy
By Jason Hall,
10 days ago
Artificial intelligence stocks are having their moment, or, more accurately, another moment, following the public success of ChatGPT in recent months. This is leading to a lot of chasing the "next big thing," which often leads to losses. Instead of chasing some speculative investment, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains why Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) , Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) , and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are no-brainer stocks to buy if you're looking to win with AI in your portfolio.
*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 9, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 14, 2023.
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Comments / 0