A warm and breezy Valentine’s Day, Weather ALERT Thursday

An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today. This will bring Central Alabama southerly winds, and they will be breezy around 10-20 mph with gusts around 25+ mph. This will also draw in some moisture. Clouds will increase and we will be partly cloudy by the afternoon. A sprinkle is possible too. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. If you are going out to dinner this evening it will be mild and breezy with temps. in the 60s.

Tonight, a warm front will move toward Alabama. This will make it mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows will not be as cold, and they only fall to the upper 50s.

The warm front will move up from the southwest Wednesday, and a cold front will stall west of Alabama. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the day. These storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds. There is a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather across NW Alabama. It will be warmer and more humid with highs in the lower 70s.

You need to be WEATHER ALERT on THURSDAY! The cold front will move through on Thursday. Ahead of it, we will be warm and humid with unstable air with high temperatures in the lower 70s and dew points in the mid 60s. It will be a windy day as a low-level jet stream moves over us, and that will produce wind shear. These variables will be fuel for thunderstorm development. The storms are expected to become severe. SPC has placed all of Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. We could have damaging winds, a few tornadoes, hail and heavy rain. Some flash flooding is also possible late in the day.

Right now, the latest high resolution forecast models show the line moving in during the afternoon and will clear the viewing area Thursday night. Unfortunately, this means the storms will move through during the warmest part of the day (3:00 PM), and that is when they could be the strongest. This looks to be the case especially along and south of I-20 as of today’s models.









The rain will end by sunrise on Friday, and then we will gradually clear out the clouds. Friday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and much colder. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

Weekend Outlook : An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. on Saturday and Sunday. This will make Saturday sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. The high pressure will move more to the east on Sunday, so southerly winds return. This will make it mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.