USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 most important dates on the Eagles' offseason calendar

By Glenn Erby,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLnzq_0kmhV2wK00

Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and Eagles GM Howie Roseman will turn his attention to retooling a roster that has 18 free agents and a quarterback looking for a massive contract extension.

Between the 2023 NFL draft, free agency, and more, Philadelphia will look to acquire the pieces needed for a return trip to the postseason.

With the NFL offseason now in full swing, here are the nine most important offseason dates for fans to remember.

Feb. 13: NFL waiver period for 2023 begins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkhEX_0kmhV2wK00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles just landed in their return from Arizona, and after a disappointing end to Super Bowl LVII, Howie Roseman will take center stage as he works to rebuild a championship roster.

Players with less than four years of experience are subject to waivers. The order is the same as the upcoming NFL draft order.

Franchise Tag Window: 2/21 - 3/7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5fTT_0kmhV2wK00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents, and the only player on the list worth placing a tag on would be running back Miles Sanders.

The 2023 tag for the running back position will start out at $10,091,000, and the Eagles could sign two solid running backs for that number.

February 28 – March 6 NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vw4lq_0kmhV2wK00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s top college prospects will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium for the annual scouting combine.

Eagles brass will join the rest of the NFL for a gauntlet of draft prospect workouts, interviews, and medical exams. This is also a hotbed of pre-free agency activity as player agents and team executives begin to meet in person and gauge interest in cutting a deal.

March 7: College pro day circuit begins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbVqe_0kmhV2wK00
News Joshua L Jones

Last year saw Jonathan Gannon get an up-close look at Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, and the Eagles should be very active on the Pro Day circuit.

March 7-April 19: Top 30 visits for NFL Draft prospects

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlaB5_0kmhV2wK00
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NFL teams can start inviting their list of top 30 prospects to the team facilities.

March 13-15: Free agency negotiating window opens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3dUS_0kmhV2wK00
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and other NFL teams can talk shop with pending free agents from other teams, but no deals can be signed yet — only agreed to.

March 15: NFL free agency. trading period begins as new league year starts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCrGu_0kmhV2wK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the start of free agency and the new league year, trades that have previously been agreed to can be completed, and pens put to paper on contracts with free agents.

Philadelphia has 18 key free agents.

March 26-29: NFL ownership spring meetings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adpBz_0kmhV2wK00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

April 17: Offsesaon workouts begin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KglE_0kmhV2wK00
(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles will return to the NovaCare Complex prior to this date, but April 17 is the official date of organized team activities and offseason workouts.

April 21: Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8BcG_0kmhV2wK00

Tyree Jackson is the only player on the roster that fits this category.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6SLv_0kmhV2wK00
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The draft will be held in Kansas City and Philadelphia should be players with two first-round picks.

May 1: Deadline for teams to pick up fith-year options

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URvZA_0kmhV2wK00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s 2020 first-round pick now resides in Minnesota, a problem the Vikings are likely to decline.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG5Sf_0kmhV2wK00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles’ draft picks and undrafted rookies will gather for the first time.

May: 2023 NFL schedule release

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y3riZ_0kmhV2wK00
Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in 2023 and the schedule release could provide clarity on a potential NFL season-opening kickoff matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JvqL_0kmhV2wK00
(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
