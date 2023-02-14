Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly says getting electrocuted during Super Bowl gig ‘was a first’

By Nika Shakhnazarova,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PL284_0kmhU15o00

Machine Gun Kelly said it was his first time getting electrocuted during his Super Bowl weekend performance.

The “Bloody Valentine” rocker revealed on his Instagram Story over the weekend that he was “electrocuted” during a Waste Management Phoenix Open performance at Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool 🤷🏼‍♂️,” the musician tweeted after his gig.

MGK’s blond hair can be seen in the clip standing straight up as he jumped around. The moment was caught on camera by a fan at the show.

“YOOO 🤯 I GOT ELECTRICUTED (sic) AND MY HAIR STOOD UP ⚡️🤣⚡️,” he wrote alongside a video of him dancing onstage just after the performance.

getting electrocuted during a performance was a first for me…but the hair’s cool 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kszywQxrXK

— blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 12, 2023

Kelly did not share more details on how exactly he was shocked, but TMZ reported that the incident was not serious and no medics were called to the scene.

The gig took place just as he found himself at the center of rumors circulating that he and fiancée Megan Fox broke up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h90Zs_0kmhU15o00
Machine Gun Kelly says his hair looked “cool” after being electrocuted on stage.
Twitter/machinegunkelly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LM6mv_0kmhU15o00
MGK performs onstage during the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on Feb. 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Getty Images

Whispers alleging that Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, parted ways began over the weekend when the “Jennifer’s Body” star unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram and removed all photos of the two of them together from her account.

Shortly after the drastic move, Fox sensationally followed Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet. These are the only three accounts she follows at this time.

Notably, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has feuded with Eminem over the years since calling the rapper’s then-teenage daughter “hot” in 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISnIS_0kmhU15o00
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images for The Recording A

Fox’s friendship with Eminem goes way back after she famously starred in his and Rihanna’s music video for “Love The Way You Lie” in 2010.

Fox continued to fuel MGK split rumors with a cryptic social media upload early Sunday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUhz5_0kmhU15o00
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on May 27, 2021.
Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” the mom of three captioned an Instagram slideshow, using lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray to Catch Me.”

The 2015 song’s lyrics are known to reference the Grammy winner discovering her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity .

Fox and MGK – who have been dating since 2020 – were last seen together at Drake’s headlining set party Friday night.

The two were snapped holding hands as they made their way into the event.

Reps for Fox and MGK did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

