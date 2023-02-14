Teen gets probation for making bomb threat at Bronson

BRANCH COUNTY — By the end of this year, 19-year-old Morgan Fill can clean her record after pleading no contest to an attempted false report of terrorism when she made a bomb threat at Bronson Junior/Senior High School on March 9.

In a criminal proceeding, a defendant may enter a plea of "nolo contendere," in which the defendant does not accept or deny responsibility for the charges but agrees to accept punishment.

Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady placed Fill on probation for 18 months and suspended 120 days in jail.

“This world can be an evil place, especially with social media,” the judge said looking at why the threats were made.

"I hope that this is a warning for all the students in our area that have been making these false tips," said county prosecutor Zack Stempien. "You can get convicted and will get convicted of a felony and have to go through the entire court process."

In the Fill case, the bomb threat came through the "OK2SAY" website at 10:46 a.m., threatening a "bomb will be placed in the lunchroom at 11 to go off at 11:05."

Bronson Police called in Michigan State Police for help in the investigation.

MSP Detective Matt Berry traced the internet address of the threat back to the school wi-fi system. The IP address was identified as Fill's iPhone.

Prior storyTeen arrested for March 9 Bronson school bomb threat

Fill, with an attorney and her mother, met with Berry. School security video showed statements made about her actions and activity that day were not true.

Fill pleaded guilty to lying to police and was placed on probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, which allows for dismissal of eligible criminal offenses committed by youthful offenders. When Fill is discharged from probation successfully, that conviction would come off her record.

Berry found that the call was part of issues Fill had with other girls at the school and her participation as a cheerleader.

Stempien said cases like this “present some of the more difficult decisions that prosecutors have to make."

“We have somebody trying to work themselves out of something, by making these tips in a way to try to justify things that were going on in her life,” he said.

Defense attorney Ryan Bucklin said Fill graduated high school and is in counseling.

Stempien proceeded with the prosecution of the felony.

“This case is very serious whenever there are terroristic threats or false terroristic threats made to schools. These cause an avalanche of behavior and activity.”

SubscribeKeep up with local court proceedings. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Stempien said these calls waste law-enforcement resources.

“A false threat builds up anxiety and mistrust for the school. Hopefully, this entire proceeding and entire circumstances will open her eyes, that there are better ways to deal with things, and that this certainly is not the way,” Stempien said.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR.