Time change 2023 is approaching. What to know about Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time is beloved by business owners and despised by the average American as it comes and goes every year, providing extended daylight throughout part of the year.

There's no question there is much love for the extra time spent for outdoor activities and, of course, shopping.

However, changing our clocks in the middle of the night twice a year is not ideal for most Americans. The winds of change are starting to swirl and we're not just talking about what's about to happen this spring. Here's what you need to know about Daylight Saving Time:

Peoria, Illinois: What is happening off Knoxville Avenue on the north side?

What is Daylight Saving Time?

It is a practice used to make use of the extra sunlight we receive in the spring, summer and fall evenings, according to timeanddate.com .

The website notes that over 70 countries worldwide use Daylight Saving Time with beginning and end dates varying from one country to another . More than one billion people are affected each year.

Which is correct − daylight saving time, daylight savings time or daylight saving's time?

In short, most people say it wrong and have for most of their lives. Daylight saving time without the "s" and no apostrophe is the proper term. However, conventional use actually leans significantly toward saying Daylight Savings Time despite being grammatically incorrect.

When is Daylight Saving Time 2023?

According to timeanddate.com , Daylight Saving Time 2023 runs from Mar. 12 through Nov. 5 in the U.S.

When does the time change?

The time in the U.S. changes at 2 a.m. twice a year for DST. In the spring, clocks move forward to 3 a.m. In the fall, clocks move back an hour to 1 a.m.

Which states don't participate in Daylight Saving Time?

As of July 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation notes that only Hawaii and parts of Arizona do not participate in Daylight Saving Time. The territories of American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands also do not particiapte.

According to the website, states may exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time by state law in accordance with the Uniform Time Act , as amended.

Illinois basketball: 5 surprising things we learned from Jeff Karzen's new book on Peoria hoops

When does the time change or spring forward in 2023?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 12.

When does the time change or fall back in 2023?

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

What is the the Sunshine Protection Act?

The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 would make Daylight Saving Time the new, permanent standard time, according to USA TODAY . This means once clocks spring forward next March, they would not change in November of next year. Clocks would no longer need to be changed twice a year.

When does Daylight Saving Time end permanently?

This is still undecided. According to USA TODAY , the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 was passed by the Senate and awaits a vote by the House. If completely approved by Congress and voted into law, Daylight Saving Time would become the official standard time at 2 a.m. Nov. 5, 2023.

Can DST impact health when it is time to spring forward?

Simply put, yes. According to timeanddate.com , there are several side affects associated with DST. They include:

The Monday after the start of DST is believed to be the main reason for increased traffic accidents due to tiredness from the time change.

Another study from Michigan State University applies the same thinking to workplace injuries , noting injuries were of greater severity compared to other Mondays through the year.

Miscarriages for in vitro fertilization patients have been linked to the start of DST.

The DST switch in the spring also brings about an increased risk of heart attack over the first three days following the time change, according to a study out of Sweden .

Valentine's Day: These jokes and memes will have you laughing this Feb. 14

Can DST impact health when it is time to turn the clocks back?

Yes. According to timeanddate.com , the main side affect associated with DST in the fall is depression. Moving back an hour can bring about mental illness such as bipolar disorder, and seasonal affective disorder (SAD). This also widely known as winter depression.

Male suicide rates rose in the days following the spring and fall DST change, according to a study out of Australia .

According to a Danish study , depression cases rose 11% after the time change. However, cases tend to clear up gradually after approximately 10 weeks.

A positive side affect is a decrease in heart attack rates in the fall, according to a study.

Another study showed the number of car accidents in Canada fell slightly after DST in the fall.

Daylight Saving Time in Illinois

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures , the number of carryover and new bills related to Daylight Saving Time that were introduced in 2022 totaled 75 pieces of legislature across 29 states.

In Illinois, the House introcuded one new bill in 2022, and had seven House bills and one Senate bill carried over from 2021. Each bill is currently pending. Those bills include:

HB 2024 (2022) : Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state.

: Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. SB 2960 (2021) : Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire State.

: Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire State. HB 216 (2021) : Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes.

: Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes. HB 2609 (2021) : Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that the state is exempt from the provisions of the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 that establish Daylight Saving Time.

: Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that the state is exempt from the provisions of the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 that establish Daylight Saving Time. HB 3321 (2021) : Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that the state is exempt from the provisions of the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 that establish Daylight Saving Time.

: Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that the state is exempt from the provisions of the federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 that establish Daylight Saving Time. HB 2946 (2021): Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes. Effective immediately.

Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes. Effective immediately. HB 3527 (2021): Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes.

Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes. HB 2982 (2021) : Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes. Effective immediately.

: Amends the Time Standardization Act. Provides that Daylight Saving Time shall be the year-round standard time of the entire state. Makes other changes. Effective immediately. HB 118 (2021): Urges the U.S. Congress to enact permanent Daylight Saving Time.

Chris Sims is a digital producer for Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Time change 2023 is approaching. What to know about Daylight Saving Time?