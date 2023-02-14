Time for 'Give Where You Live Collier' fundraiser for 37 charities

A 24-hour online fundraiser for local charities starts at noon Wednesday

37 charities in Collier benefit

Any donation is welcome, even $10.

www.givewhereyoulivecollier.org.

It’s that time of year again when everyone can be a philanthropist.

The annual “Give Where You Live Collier” virtual-based fundraiser is scheduled to run for 24 hours starting at noon Wednesday, Feb. 15. It goes offline at noon on Feb. 16.

The event supports 37 nonprofits that address basic needs and education in the community. Donors decide which charities to help.

Last year, $4.3 million was raised. Since its inception in 2015, the event has brought in more than $35.7 million.

Here’s how it works:

Nonprofits get the word out about how donations will be used through social media, broadcast and print media

get the word out about how donations will be used through social media, broadcast and print media You can learn about the charities at givewhereyoulivecollier.org.

about the charities at givewhereyoulivecollier.org. Donation link goes live at noon Wednesday.

goes live at noon Wednesday. Track the event at #GWYLCollier and on the Community foundation’s social media at @colliercffl.

Who has organized the fundraiser?

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Collier Community Foundation in conjunction with Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to help local nonprofits grow and meet the needs of their clients.

The 37 charities participating were selected to take part.

The online format provides an easy way to make donations to any organizations of your choosing. The charities provide such help as food, day care, tutoring, school supplies, shelter, emergency assistance and more.

Hurricane Ian’s impact isn’t over

Since Hurricane Ian hit Sept. 28, charities have depleted their resources while residents still need help, organizers say.

"Many of our local nonprofits are struggling after Hurricane Ian," said Eileen Connolly-Keesler, president and chief executive officer of the community foundation.

"Our giving day is vital now more than ever to make up for lost event revenue, donations and continued recovery efforts,” she said. “This event will help support the essential programs and services our local nonprofits provide for our community."

Veterans support:Wounded Warriors charity in Collier opens third home to provide housing for homeless veterans

Besides donations from the public, the Schulze foundation provides a $400,000 matching fund. The Community foundation is providing a $100,000 match. In addition, the charities can win $50,000 in prizes from the Schulze foundation.

“With many community members still feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian, we believe this year’s (event) will make a tremendous difference in helping our non-profits, as well as the individuals and families they serve,” said Mary Beth Geier, Florida director of the Schulze foundation.