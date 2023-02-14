North Central Michigan College to host job fair this April

PETOSKEY — North Central Michigan College’s Career Services Department is preparing for its annual career fair, slated for April 13.

The event is aimed at connecting jobseekers with employers, providing opportunities for networking, recruiting and interviewing. The event is open and free to the public and jobs are expected to come with career-track entry-level positions as well as internships.

The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 13 at the Student and Community Resource Center gymnasium on the Petoskey campus.

Employers interested in having a booth at the fair can register at www.tinyurl.com/ncmccareerfair. Employers who register before Feb. 15 can receive the early-bird rate of $30. Those who register after can register for $50.

The career services department encourages attendees to bring resumes and come prepared to interview.

The department offers services to jobseekers and employers, including tips and tools for job searches, access to job postings, and resume and cover letter assistance.

For more information on the career fair, contact NCMC’s Career Development Specialist Lori Morgan at lmorgan@ncmich.edu or 231-439-6265. You can also visit Morgan’s office in the Bora Learning Center on the Petoskey campus.

For more information on the career services department, visit www.ncmich.edu/student-life/resources-for-success/career-services/.

