Dough Baby Donuts adds second kitchen. Here's what that means for the family-owned shop

When I was growing up on the Hawaiian island of Oahu , my family rarely ate doughnuts. I was always big on sweets — and there were amazing bakeries whipping up some of the best baked goods I've ever had — but I don't remember seeing standalone doughnut shops until adulthood. The nearest Krispy Kreme was a full flight away on Maui and let me tell you, a box of a dozen original glazed was a hot commodity.

Since I moved to Louisville almost seven years ago, several boutique doughnut spots have popped up all over the place — both back home and in Kentucky. One such shop is Dough Baby Donuts in La Grange. The small, family-owned store is the only one of its kind in Oldham County, and it was recently renovated. I sat down with Jennifer Mills — who co-owns the store with her husband, Sean, and their son, Spencer — to get the details.

"What we’re trying to do is bring in more baked products," Jennifer told The Courier Journal, explaining that the front section of the shop has limited electric capabilities, which restricted the number of goods that could be produced. "We couldn’t bake and fry at the same time. (The electricity) would trip."

When the longtime dance studio behind Dough Baby Donuts relocated, the Mills family decided to tear down a wall and unite the two spaces, utilizing the additional square footage to construct another kitchen.

"This will allow us to have two separate kitchens," Jennifer explained. "We’ll be able to have the doughnut making up (front), and all of the baking and the decorating in the back."

The new kitchen is Dough Baby Donuts' first major remodel since its opening in 2019. As Jennifer explains, her dad used to own a doughnut shop in the same space.

"My sister and my sister-in-law (made) the doughnuts at night and delivered them to local gas stations, and I ran the day shift," Jennifer recalled. But with both of her parents also holding full-time jobs, the shop became too much to handle, and her father sold the business. As time went on, the building was home to everything from a sandwich shop to a consignment store.

Many years later, while studying abroad in business school, Spencer had an idea: He could open a donut shop in La Grange, just like his grandfather did. Jennifer spoke to her parents about it, and her dad said he’d see if the current owner of the building would let him get the old hood system out. To his surprise, the owner made him another offer: to buy the whole building back.

"We did just a tiny bit of renovation on it, and (we were able to bring) a doughnut shop back (to) the building," Jennifer exclaimed.

She adds that though Dough Baby Donuts is a family affair, the business really belongs to Spencer.

"Spencer was 19 when we started the LLC," she said, "and that’s (the only reason) his father and I are owners with him. We always say Spencer is the head owner. Ultimately, he's the one who makes all the decisions."

He is also the person responsible for cranking out copious amounts of doughnuts and baked goods six days a week.

"In the first couple of months we were open," Jennifer recalled, "it took him 12 hours to make 50 pounds of yeast. He can now do 50 pounds in about five hours."

Spencer honed his skills by working with various people around the Commonwealth, including doughnut makers in Eastern Kentucky, Shelby County, and of course, his grandfather in La Grange. With the help of his brother, as well as his best friend, he spends most nights whipping up an assortment of yeast rings, cake donuts, long johns, brownies, cannolis, and more.

"He loves trying to create new things," Jennifer said. "He’s got (lots of) recipes up his sleeve. He’s constantly tweaking and working on (new items)."

Fan favorites include the chocolate rings and the signature bourbon fill, which truly is filled with bourbon.

"My brother developed that recipe when we first opened, and it is really good," Jennifer exclaimed. "We just stir Wolcott (Kentucky Straight) Bourbon into it. We don't cook it out, so you (still) get that burn in the back of your throat."

The signature bourbon fill is part of the regular menu, but Spencer also whips up other fun creations for Toss-Up Tuesdays, a weekly opportunity for off-the-wall doughnuts that they announce on social media. Previous flavors have included everything from Spicy Cheetos and candy explosion to piña colada and berry Pop Tart.

With their more traditional offerings, the Mills family has forged local partnerships with La Grange Coffee Roasters and Elevate Coffee Company .

"Our latest collaboration has been with Hive and Barrel Meadery here in Oldham County," Jennifer added, explaining that during warmer months, Spencer uses their mead in Dough Baby's doughnuts and icing.

In addition to getting the most out of their new space, the family is also working to get their food truck up and running, as they hope to give Dough Baby Doughnuts an event presence around town.

"We're looking forward to the future," Jennifer said. "Trying to get more baked goods out (and) trying to get the truck going. It's just exciting to see where it's going to go from here."

Dough Baby Donuts

WHAT : This is a local, family-owned donut shop that serves handmade doughnuts, cookies, and other baked goods.

WHERE : 106 W Adams St., La Grange

SERVICES : Dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru; 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday; closed Monday

CONTACT : 502-602-0020, doughbabydonuts.com

