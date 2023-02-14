BNL, Bloomfield girls' semistate opponents, sites revealed

The IHSAA revealed the pairings on Sunday for its newly reformatted girls' basketball semistate tournaments, sending Bloomfield to New Albany and Bedford North Lawrence to Southport.

Each of the four southern semistate sites will house one class, with 4A at Southport, 3A at Jasper, 2A at Shelbyville and 1A at New Albany. There will be two semifinals on Feb. 18, in the morning and early afternoon, with the finals all set for 8 p.m. Winner advance to the state championship games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 25.

Tickets are $12 per session or $20 for an all-day pass.

BNL (24-3) will take on Center Grove (22-4) at 10 a.m. at Southport, followed by Lawrence North (18-9) and Ben Davis (18-9). At New Albany, Bloomfield (14-14) meets Jac-Cen-Del (16-11) at 10, followed by by Lanesville (25-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (22-6).

IHSAA GIRLS' BASKETBALL SOUTH SEMISTATES

Class 4A at Southport

Bedford North Lawrence (24-3) vs. Center Grove (22-4), 10 a.m.; Lawrence North (18-9) vs. Ben Davis (18-9), noon. Championship, 8 p.m.

Class 3A at Jasper Gibson Southern (21-4) vs. Corydon Central (25-2), 10:30 a.m.; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (12-13) vs. Indian Creek (26-1), 12:30 p.m. Championship, 8 p.m.

Class 2A at Shelbyville

Forest Park (23-3) vs. Greencastle (23-4), 10 a.m.; North Knox (27-1) vs. Eastern Hancock (23-3), noon. Championship, 8 p.m.

Class 1A at New Albany

Bloomfield (14-14) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (16-11) 10 a.m.; Lanesville (25-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (22-6), noon. Championship, 8 p.m.

