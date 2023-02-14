Pickleball is a big dill in Louisville. Here's where and how to play the growing sport

Does a rapidly growing sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong pickle your fancy? You're not alone.

Pickleball has become a pretty big dill over the past couple of years. It was named the fastest growing sport in the U.S. in 2022 by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, with a reported 4.8 million participants internationally and a growth of nearly 40% over the last two years.

There are at least 10,000 recorded places to play across the country, according to USA Pickleball’s annual report, including more than 1,500 new locations added to the Places2Play database last year and 379 courts known in Kentucky.

As we inch closer toward spring and summer, courts around Louisville will likely start filling up again soon. Here's what to know if you're looking to get in on the action.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball combines parts of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on a court sized similar to badminton with a “slightly modified tennis net." Players on both sides of the court (it can be played as singles or doubles) use paddles to hit a ball back and forth but can't get too close to the net. The game can be played indoors or outdoors.

Where can I play pickleball in Louisville?

There are several courts at city parks that offer pickleball courts.

Sun Valley Park at 6616 Ashby Lane

PeeWee Park at 2913 Klondike Lane

Riverside Gardens Park at 3899 Lees Lane

Des Pres Park at 4709 Lowe Road

Wyandotte Park at 1104 Beecher St.

Charlie Vettiner Park at 5550 Charlie Vettiner Park Road

Hounz Lane Park at 2300 Hounz Lane

Baird Urban Sports Park situated at 615 W. Main St. Was converted from a vacant lot called RePurpose where pop-up style events were held to accommodate wiffle ball and pickleball courts last summer. It’s the only space downtown that has a place to play the growing sport. The park is open for pick-up games on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and operate on an availabilty basis when others are waiting. More about the park’s operations can be found on their website.

Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is an “eatertainment” complex in Butchertown, and it’s scheduled to open in early spring. Ballers can find the Happy Belly Bistro menu and hours listed on the complex’s website.

The YMCA offers branch-based pickup pickleball times free for members of the facility.

The Goldberg Gym at the Trager Family Jewish Community Center offers intermediate to advanced pickleball players times on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and beginner times on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Pickleball Euphoria in the Watterson Park area offers picklers three indoor courts with outdoor surfaces, an equipment shop and several play options.

Louisville Sports Academy has three permanent pickleball courts with tennis court surfaces at its Springhurst location. Picklers can read how to book a court at the complex on their website. You do not need to be a member to make a reservation.

The Blairwood and Louisville Tennis Clubs have an array of play options as well, with eight outdoor pickleball courts available for hourly rentals, league game or pickleball socials.

The Louisville Indoor Racquet Club offers hourly rentals with special rates for Derby City Pickleball and racquet club members with clinics as well.

These are just a few of the options in Louisville. More places to play pickleball around the city and state can be found on the Places2Play database.

How can I join a pickleball league in Louisville?

There are several organizations with organized pickleball leagues across the city open to all levels of play and age groups.

The YMCA website says it may partner with other groups to host leagues and tournaments. Location, time and cost will be dependent on the league. Registration for spring leagues starting in March can be found on the Baird Urban Sports Park’s website.

Pickleball Euphoria offers hourly court rentals, group clinics, private lessons, leagues, tournaments and open play events. Hourly rentals can be scheduled on its website, where the facility’s calendar can also be found.

Kentucky State Parks is offering a winter pickleball league on Feb. 25 and March 4 at the E.P. “Tom” Saywer State Park gym. Folks can register as individuals and will play in doubles matches. Registration opened Feb. 10, and players can find directions to register online.

Louisville Indoor Raquet Club hosts a pickleball league on Tuesday evenings. More information on how to join is available on the group's website.

