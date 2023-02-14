Kentucky High School Girls Basketball Media Poll: Top 10 as postseason play approaches

Winner of 34 straight games against in-state competition, the Sacred Heart Academy girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in this week’s Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll.

The Valkyries (26-3) swept all 16 first-place votes and will carry a nine-game winning streak into Thursday’s regular-season finale against Bullitt East.

Sacred Heart is followed by Manual (23-2), Cooper (23-3), McCracken County (26-2) and Mercy (18-9) in the top five.

The top 10 teams remained the same as last week, with only Henderson County and Covington Holy Cross switching spots at Nos. 7 and 8.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. Along with the statewide top 10, voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

Here are the rankings:

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (16) 26-3 160 1

2. Manual 23-2 142 2

3. Cooper 23-3 122 3

4. McCracken County 26-2 115 4

5. Mercy 18-9 86 5

6. George Rogers Clark 19-7 77 6

7. Henderson County 19-4 53 8

8. Covington Holy Cross 23-5 51 7

9. Ryle 20-7 29 9

10. Christian Academy 18-8 15 10

Others receiving votes: Bethlehem 9, Graves County 6, Pikeville 5, Bowling Green 4, Meade County 4, Bullitt East 1, Danville 1.

First Region

1. McCracken County

2. Graves County

3. Mayfield

4. Carlisle County

5. Marshall County

Second Region

1. Henderson County

2. Hopkins County Central

3. Crittenden County

4. Union County

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins

Third Region

1. Meade County

2. Owensboro

3. Owensboro Catholic

4. Breckinridge County

5. Edmonson County

Fourth Region

1. Bowling Green

2. Barren County

3. South Warren

4. Franklin-Simpson

5. Cumberland County

Fifth Region

1. Bethlehem

2. Taylor County

3. Nelson County

4. North Hardin

5. Green County

Sixth Region

1. Mercy

2. Bullitt East

3. Bullitt Central

4. Whitefield Academy

5. North Bullitt

Seventh Region

1. Sacred Heart

2. Manual

3. Central

4. Christian Academy

5. Assumption

Eighth Region

1. Spencer County

2. Owen County

3. Anderson County

4. Simon Kenton

5. Grant County

Ninth Region

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Covington Holy Cross

4. Conner

5. Dixie Heights

10th Region

1. George Rogers Clark

2. Montgomery County

3. Bishop Brossart

4. Paris

5. Pendleton County

11th Region

1. Frederick Douglass

2. Franklin County

3. Madison Central

4. Great Crossing

5. Henry Clay

12th Region

1. Danville

2. Pulaski County

3. Southwestern

4. Danville Christian

5. Mercer County

13th Region

1. North Laurel

2. Corbin

3. Knox Central

4. South Laurel

5. Bell County

14th Region

1. Leslie County

2. Knott County Central

3. Perry County Central

4. Owsley County

5. Wolfe County

15th Region

1. Pikeville

2. Lawrence County

3. Johnson Central

4. Martin County

5. Paintsville

16th Region

1. Boyd County

2. Russell

3. Ashland Blazer

4. Rowan County

5. Lewis County

