NSB: Parking task force returns, hopes to alleviate issues while maintaining city's charm

NSB will form a parking task force on Feb. 27 to generate ideas for improving parking in the city.

Members will consist of five residents and business representatives from Canal Street and Flagler Avenue.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Lack of parking is an inevitable consequence of the community growth occurring across Florida and nationwide, especially in smaller cities.

In New Smyrna Beach, a popular tourist destination, the issue has long been at the center of city officials’ attention.

In the latest effort, the City Commission voted Jan. 24 to reestablish a parking task force committee.

The new board will have seven members — five residents and one business owner and representative from both Canal Street and Flagler Avenue.

Ellen Gilland:NSB woman accused of killing terminally ill husband in hospital requests bail

Ian recovery:Nearly 500 NSB residents attend flooding presentation following development moratorium

Helping the homeless:NSB provides grants to 6 nonprofits to help homeless, disadvantaged community

The two areas, one on the mainland and the other on the beachside, are among the city's most popular, with several iconic shops and restaurants.

The first task force was formed back in 2014, according to City Manager Khalid Resheidat, who presented the idea to restart it.

The task force’s duties will include, but not be limited to:

Reviewing parking regulations.

Finding funding sources to support parking solutions.

Exploring the option of a beachside parking structure in addition to surface parking.

Establishing paid visitor parking lots to fund future parking enhancements and beach park maintenance.

The City Commission will select task force members on Feb. 27. The new board will meet twice a month and provide recommendations after six months in September.

New Smyrna Beach parking task force will look 'at many options'

Elizabeth Jones, head of the Canal Street Historic District and owner of Nature in Beauty Salon, said she and other business owners are still discussing whether she will be the street’s representative in the task force.

If she joins the task force, Jones said they will be “looking at many options.”

“I know that some people are interested in a possible parking garage or metered parking,” Jones said. “There are all kinds of ideas that have been put out on the table, so the task force will try, together, to make some suggestions to the city of what we think we need.”

She said that it's important for other parts of the city to be represented in the task force, since the growth experienced over the past few decades affects the whole city.

“The parking problem is growing, because the town is growing, whether we like it or not,” Jones said. “And it does affect the businesses and I’m sure other places, too. I’m sure Third Avenue is affected. Even out in Venetian Bay, they are growing.”

She added: “I think we’ll be looking at all that and try to not just think about (Canal Street and Flagler Avenue) but the town as a whole and come up with some good options.”

Whatever ideas are considered, Jones said, she would hope they “fit in with the charm” of New Smyrna Beach.

“We don’t want a cement structure that takes away from the quaint charm (of New Smyrna Beach),” she said of the parking garage idea. “Maybe with some retail at the bottom, so that we could make the best use of it. The question is: Would we have a location that would work and how do we do it?”

Jones said businesses on the street are hearing from customers that it is getting increasingly more difficult to park nearby.

She said that except during special events, weekdays and weekends are not very different, with lunchtime the busiest and most difficult time to find a spot.

“I’m really looking forward to working together,” Jones said. “We want to find something that would make everyone happy. We don’t want to take away from the charm of the town, because we all love that.”

New Smyrna Beach: Growing 'wisely'

Over on Flagler Avenue, businesses are constantly challenged (some more than others) by the limited parking, especially during the weekend as visitors from Central Florida come to enjoy the beach.

Zoe Neuner, president of the Flagler Avenue Business Association, said she applied for the Flagler Avenue spot on the task force.

If selected, Neuner, who owns Look Charmed Boutique on Flagler Avenue, said she hopes the task force will work together to find solutions for the city's parking issue.

“We really like the charm of Flagler Avenue — there are not many places like it,” Neuner said in an interview. “I would like to work with my other fellow business leaders and the residents to make sure that we take a large amount of consideration to come up with a solution that retains the charm.”

Neuner added that she sees the city’s need to grow, but to do so “wisely.”

She said that ideas coming from the task force should tackle the parking issue as a whole.

“Sometimes there are no parking issues — we are seasonal,” Neuner said. “It’s basically forward-thinking of the City Commission to say ‘We’re getting to a point where we need to form a committee and take steps.’”

She added: “I’m looking forward to what comes of it.”