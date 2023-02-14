12 manatees released into Blue Spring in West Volusia after rehabilitation

ORANGE CITY — Will the real SwimShady please stand up? Or … swim off?

Following suit of a few manatees before him Monday morning, SwimShady, an orphaned manatee rescued in 2020 in Brevard County, was squirming to get back into the water after being transported from SeaWorld Orlando to Blue Spring State Park in west Volusia County.

SwimShady’s story is similar to many of the dozen manatees that were released throughout the day after undergoing rehabilitation. Most were orphaned as calves, predominantly along Florida’s east coast, where manatees have been undergoing an “unusual mortality event” in recent years.

But amid uncertainty over food availability, cold stress and watercraft injuries, manatee groups celebrated the 12 releases — a single-day record of releases in Blue Spring and in Florida — as a win for the species.

“As a biologist, you get to see some really, really sad stuff, just animals that have parts of their bodies … cut off from boats, their skin falling off from cold stress, an emaciated calf that's mom is dead right next to it,” Monica Ross, director of manatee research and conservation for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium said Monday morning.

“But to see these animals go back out and to have all the care that they receive and they look great … it makes all of us proud to watch it happen.”

Partnership makes manatee rescue, rehabilitation and release possible

Ross also chairs the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, which is made up of various oceanariums, state and federal wildlife agencies, and nonprofit organizations like Save the Manatee Club .

“The goal is for all of us to be able to put in our resources and our skills to be able to rescue, rehabilitate and release the manatees,” Ross said.

Monday’s releases included manatees that have completed rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Miami Seaquarium, Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Living Seas at Disney World.

“They have undergone about two or three years of rehabilitation at this point, really starting with them probably being bottle-fed, getting used to eating vegetation, growing, putting on weight,” Cora Berchem, manatee research associate for Save the Manatee Club, said. “They have to weigh at least 600 pounds to be able to be released out into the natural environment, so that's a lot of work that goes into these animals there.”

How are manatees transported? Trucks, stretchers and a lot of people

The morning started off with Maximoff and Bianca arriving from SeaWorld. The two were rescued as young calves barely topping 200 pounds, but each weighed in around 900 pounds before their release.

While manatees spend their lives in the water, they are mammals that breathe air, so they can be out of the water for a prolonged period. They can be transported “pretty comfortably” on thick foam mats in the back of a truck for up to a couple hours, Berchem said. They may be hosed down with water or covered in blankets depending on the temperature.

A few people ride in the truck with the manatee and while they try to keep the manatees on their stomachs, some prefer to roll over onto their backs, Berchem said.

Researchers measured the length and girth of each animal and also did ultrasounds to measure their fat layers. These metrics will be available for comparison if they ever have to be rescued again, Berchem said. They were also tagged with tracking belts around their tails and carried by stretcher down into the water, where they were released into the spring and trailed by a buoy-like satellite tracker attached to the belt.

Tracking ensures manatees adapt to wild, find food and warm water

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is in charge of the tracking, and Ross says they have learned that adults and sub-adults do well when rehabilitated and released.

“The orphan calves are still our problem children because they did not learn everything they need to learn from mom,” she said. “They don't necessarily know how to find warm water, how to go find food and come back, how to migrate, how to find fresh water. All those things they usually are learning from mom.”

By tagging the animals, they can ensure they are adapting to the wild. Manatees are subject to cold stress and rely on warm water bodies like springs, which are 72 degrees year-round, when other waters get too cold.

The manatees are typically released at the end of a cold front near the end of winter so they associate the location as a warm water site but can still go out to feed — in this case in the St. Johns River.

Blue Spring continues to provide healthy manatee habitat

“Blue Spring is a really special place because it's a natural warm water source, it's a natural spring and it's the biggest spring and biggest manatee aggregation site along the St. Johns River,” Berchem said as to why the location was selected. "What we don't want to do is put them right back out there (on the east coast) where there is very little food and the habitat is just not great.”

Berchem noted that it’s important for the rehabilitated manatees to be released back into the wild rather than remain in captivity, as they can make a difference to the population, and many released manatees now have calves of their own.

It’s also necessary to make space in facilities for other manatees to be rehabilitated.

Berchem says the community can play a part in manatees’ well-being by reporting sick or injured manatees to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at 1-888-404-3922 and by not disturbing tagged manatees or cutting off their tracking devices.

Trinket Mason, a member of Friends of Blue Spring State Park and Save the Manatee Club, watched the releases on Monday and noted the groups are also raising money to construct a manatee release ramp, which will be safer than the current method that involves some steps down a wooden boardwalk.

Visit friendsofbluespringstatepark.org for information.

