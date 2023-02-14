Jacksonville's resilience officer seeks input on city's strategy to face climate change

Jacksonville officials planning for new impacts from climate change are asking residents to share their thoughts on handling problems ranging from flooding to a shortage of affordable housing.

The answers are supposed to help the policymakers who are developing — for the first time — a resilience strategy guiding how the city prepares for challenges ranging from hurricanes to wildfires and cyberattacks.

“We’ll probably be hearing very different things from residents in different parts of the city,” said Chief Resiliency Officer Anne Coglianese, who scheduled public meetings around town to get input.

Two meetings have been held, and a third is scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

Besides the meetings, the city has a website, resilientjacksonville.com, describing its resilience strategy work with links to a survey for people who can’t go the meetings and a site for people to suggest projects or ideas that would help the city’s resilience.

The meetings are steps toward the city crafting what Coglianese called a “30- to 50-year planning document” to help Jacksonville prosper while managing long-term changes.

That strategy is scheduled to be completed by September or October with some ideas affecting spending decisions the City Council will make in budgets starting in September.

While the strategy is supposed to help with relatively new threats like cyberattacks, big parts of it involve old-school Jacksonville problems like flooding that are only expected to intensify over time.

Handouts from the first meeting outlined four separate flooding problems the city’s juggling —– stormwater flooding from bad drainage; coastal flooding from hurricanes and offshore storms; high-tide flooding that soaks low-lying areas; and river flooding when waterways overruns their banks — and pointed out that many parts of town face “compound flooding” involving multiple water sources at once.

“Sea level rise and climate change are increasing these risks,” the handout noted. High-tide flooding around locally is expected to increase from four times a year in 2021 to 40 to 60 times a year in 2050, and by 2070 the number of "extreme" rains could grow by 50 percent or double, the handout added.

Other issues compound those problems. When buildings along Ken Knight Drive flooded in November, for example, people renting homes there fumed that they couldn't find another home that they could afford even if they needed to.

But instead of labeling a single top problem and saying how the city is fixing it, the meetings are designed to get feedback about the things people care about and want the city to pay attention to.

During the first meeting Thursday night at the Legends Center at 5130 Soutel Dr., about two dozen people asked questions and scribbled Post-it notes about subjects ranging from pollution from failed septic tanks to protecting tree canopies, access to transportation and hazardous materials.

“Everywhere, they’re cutting trees down,” said Sandra English, who lives in Northwest Jacksonville and noted that the loss affects both neighborhoods and wildlife that are displaced when the woods vanish.

Coglianese, who was hired to fill the new resiliency post in 2021, has worked since then with a consulting team with wide resilience experience in other communities, said John Sapora, who has been part of a local citizen panel Cogliancese met with and who works with housing resiliency issues for Jacksonville’s nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corp.

He said the meetings can help ensure Jacksonville’s strategy fits local conditions and priorities, similar to the way people shopping for a car can choose options that are important to them.

Not everyone is convinced the city is really that interested, however.

William Muhammad, a retired city employee who lives downtown, said he’s seen enough grand plans that he doesn’t expect much from this one that will help him or his neighbors.

Recalling the $2.2 billion Better Jacksonville Plan initiative from 2000, he said he’d expect “things will get better for a minute” but won’t change much for ordinary residents.

“I’ve lived long enough to doubt this will benefit me or my people,” said Muhammad, 71.