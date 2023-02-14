We asked: When did you know you had found 'the one?'

It's a simple question with a simple answer, but it draws from a complex event in your life: When did you know you'd found "the one?"

You know, that other person who made you feel whole. The salt to your pepper. That someone who you knew you were willing to spend every day with for the rest of your life.

It's Valentine's Day, and we thought we'd ask some Evansville-area folks that question. Below, you'll find their responses.

Stan Gouard, head men's basketball coach, USI, (and his wife Chasity)

I met my wife on an official visit to John A. Logan College. It was at a place called Pinch A Penny. It was nickel beers. I walked in with my roommate, we were on the visit together, his name is Lamar, and I told him when I saw her for the first time, "This is gonna be my wife one day."

It took me a year to even get her to pay attention to me. I was kind of wild and obnoxious and I wasn't ready for a relationship. I kept trying to date her; she would not date me. The best thing to ever happen to me was I tore my meniscus my second year at John A. Logan and she was in my health class. I kept trying to take her on a date and she kept saying no.

I did my homework and came to find out my coach Tom Ashman's wife worked in the college president's office where my wife Chasity was a student worker. I went into her office and asked Barbara, Coach Ashman's wife at the time, to ask Chasity to help take my books to class because I couldn't carry them. I could, but that was my excuse

The first day she met me outside, I put it on. Whenever she walked up, I was really hobbling. We went to class and she sat away from me on the first day, and so I'm like, "Are you going to help me take them to the next class?" So she ended up sitting by me. I ended up dropping the class — it was the first two weeks — I dropped the class to be in her English class so I could sit by her for two hours, and that's how it all began.

We started becoming friends, she saw I was a decent guy and here we are today. We actually got engaged on Valentine's Day coming up on 20 years ago at Benihana's Restaurant in Indianapolis. Got down on my knee and she was so surprised it took her like three minutes to say yes. I thought she was gonna say no.

We dated 12 years before we got married and we're coming up on 20 years of marriage right now.

− As told to Anthony Kristensen

Local life: Rusty Seymour's heart has always been in basketball. His heart also nearly killed him.

Kristi and Amjad Manna, owners of Manna Mediterranean Grill

Kristi and Amjad Manna met at Amjad's uncle Raffi Manna's restaurant, Raffi's. Kristi was there to help a decorator friend take down Christmas decorations.

"I saw her and I went up and said something smart like 'how could a poor guy like me win a prize like you?'" Amjad laughed.

"He was nothing like anyone I'd met before," Kristi said. "We went on a couple dates, and I just saw the dream in his eyes, and I loved that."

They got married six weeks later and have been married for 25 years this year.

− Aimee Blume

Beth Hagan, athletics director at Reitz High School (and her husband, Lester)

I knew by the way Lester treated me. He was old school ... opening the door, going to get the car if it was raining or cold, always calling and asking if I needed anything before he would come over.

We will be celebrating 30 years this July and he still does all the things I mentioned above.

− As told to Treasure Washington

Local life: Q&A: Checking in on Evansville's 163rd Field Artillery unit, on deployment in Iraq

Shatkea Bard of Evansville (and her husband, Lenzell)

Caramel cakes. That’s the visual that comes to Shateka Bard’s mind when she thinks of the moment she knew Lenzell Bard was her one and only.

“He would pay attention to the things that I liked,” Shateka said.

And one of those things was – is – caramel cakes.

“He would make me caramel cakes – not just for my birthday, but just because,” Shateka said.

The Bards, who live in Evansville, were married Jan. 19, 2019.

− Thomas B. Langhorne

Heath Howington, boys' basketball coach at Memorial High School (and his wife, Megan)

My best friend introduced me to her. You have to listen to your best friend. I met her. I started going to church with her and her family. From that moment on I knew she was the one. I knew (immediately).

(The Howingtons will celebrate their 10th anniversary in July. They have two sons, Trey and Ty.)

− As told to Kyle Sokeland

Robyn Scherer-Wells, UE women's basketball coach (and her husband, Ryan)

I met my husband Ryan in September 2006 a few months after I was hired as an assistant coach at Portland State University and Ryan was hired there as an assistant football coach.

As new athletics staff members, we were both assigned to monitor new student-athlete orientation. We wound up monitoring the same group and spent the 90 minutes paying zero attention to the athletes and full attention on our conversation with each other.

He had to leave the orientation early to finish prep for their upcoming football game. I was a little disappointed he left without getting my phone number but by the time I got back to my office he had already emailed me asking me out on a date.

Ten months later on July 22, 2007 we were married.

− As told to Anthony Kristensen

Kirt Ethridge, writer, and their partner Grace

Kirt Ethridge really wanted to tell you about the moment they realized their partner, Grace, was the one. But they just welcomed their second child into the world, so they're a little busy.

− Jon Webb

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: We asked: When did you know you had found 'the one?'