USI baseball aims to restore winning ways in first year of Division I

EVANSVILLE — Losing isn't the standard in the University of Southern Indiana baseball program.

Last season was atypical for the Screaming Eagles when they finished with their first losing record since 2006 at 21-28. That was before head coach Tracy Archuleta arrived on the West Side. They also failed to make the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament for the first time since 2013. Injuries and inconsistencies within the pitching staff were two of the main factors that led to their downfall.

The main motivating factor for USI heading into this upcoming season is the successful runs that the program strung together in the past, like its two NCAA Division II Baseball Championships with Archuleta at the helm. The Eagles last made the World Series in 2018. So, as they prepare for their first season of Division I action, the Eagles want to return to their winning ways as soon as possible.

"That transition into the (Ohio Valley Conference), into a good conference, is exciting for us," Archuleta said. "You're playing at the highest level in college baseball, the Division I level. We know that we have to be better, and we know the competition is going to be better. So we have to rise up to that."

There will be some tough sledding for USI this season as it was picked to finish second-to-last in the OVC preseason poll.

Senior catcher Lucas McNew was the lone player named to the preseason all-conference team. McNew has been as consistent of a player for the Eagles as they come. He started in every game last season and led the team in home runs (eight), doubles (16) and RBIs (57).

He wants to play his best baseball going into his final year, but he isn't looking to force things. He wants to hit double-digit home runs while still improving his fundamentals, such as his catching.

"I'm not going to let my year be based off of statistics entirely," McNew said. "I'm just going to go out and compete. And at the end of the year, if I do have that tremendous season, that'll be great. If not, I'll have a good time with my teammates, too."

"Lucas has been a steady contributor in the middle of our order since he was a freshman," Archuleta added. "He's had a tremendous career. I look forward to seeing him in his last year and seeing what he can do in Division I baseball in the OVC."

What the Eagles will also carry into this season is some helpful previous experience of playing in Division I, such as junior infielder and Campbell transfer Jack Ellis.

Ellis was on the Camels team that gave top-ranked Tennessee a scare in its own regional last season. Although he was a reserve, he was effective whenever he did step up to the plate. He posted a .375 average in eight at-bats.

His high level of play was brought up a lot during his recruitment. The Eagles have learned from Ellis about many aspects of being a Division I program, from how to go through a daily routine to what to expect when a big game comes around.

"It's been nice being back in my home state," said Ellis, who went to Jeffersonville High School. "It's exciting, and I'm ready to get the season rolling."

McNew and Ellis are plenty familiar with one another. To finally be on the same team together is something that's special for them.

The two played against each other often were younger, and their high schools were located over 20 miles away from each other. McNew, a Floyds Knobs native, attended Borden. He admires Ellis' defense and his high energy in the dugout.

"He's a great teammate. I think he's going to help us out a lot this year," McNew said. "Obviously in the box, he is a threat. I've seen him put balls out of our field here quite a few times."

USI is looking forward to its first year in Division I. Mainly, the Eagles want to prove that they belong in the OVC. That will come with winning — something that's become a tradition for USI in the spring.

"It's great to play new people," Archuleta said. "It's great to go to places that have nice stadiums and great atmospheres. It's going to be an exciting time. But I'm excited about the atmosphere here at USI and just to continue that."

