Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Free trash pickup for East Palestine residents

By Lorie BarberMichael Reiner,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3InY_0kmhQXrj00

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- East Palestine neighbors will get help with clean up.

Republic Services is putting dumpsters in the village for free. It’ll be behind the old H & R Block on North Market Street.

EPA says contaminated soil was covered to rebuild rail line

Residents can take household items there for safe disposal, but it is not for entire house clean outs. If the dumpsters are full, don’t put things on the ground.

Just come back after they’ve been emptied.

The items that cannot be collected include:

  • Tires, car parts, or car batteries
  • Untied brush or branches
  • Hot ashes or embers
  • Construction materials
  • Propane & gas cylinders
  • Fluorescent light bulbs
  • Steel drums or barrels
  • Explosives
  • Dead animals
  • Sod, rock, brick, and dirt
  • Animal feces
  • Any type of liquids or chemicals
  • Liquid paint- Paint must be dried before throwing can in trash
  • Hazardous waste including: poisons, fuel, paint solvents, , oil, antifreeze, pesticides, herbicides, medical waste and hypodermic needles.

Branches or bushes should not be more than three feet in diameter and no longer than four feet in length and must be secured with duct tape or twine. Mattresses & box springs need to be wrapped in plastic when placing into the dumpster.

According to the press release, any materials with freon will not be collected.

If you have any questions, contact Republic Services at 330-793-7676.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Palestine, OH newsLocal East Palestine, OH
Business claims contaminated East Palestine soil is being dumped by its property
East Palestine, OH13 hours ago
Texas and Michigan getting toxic waste and contaminated soil from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH11 hours ago
ODNR: Approx. 38,200 fish dead in E. Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Experts: People can be exposed to contaminants through livestock
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Norfolk Southern to dig up soil, replace tracks in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Firefighter falls through floor at Warren fire
Warren, OH14 hours ago
Project to improve Route 224 in Boardman advancing
Boardman, OH12 hours ago
Pet food drive in Boardman
Boardman, OH23 hours ago
Panel of experts urges East Palestine community to speak up for help
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
Ohio EPA video explains water testing as well owners await results
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
City of Sharon celebrates riverwalk reopening
Sharon, PA1 day ago
Amazon makes big delivery in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
‘We need help,’ East Palestine business owner says of government
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern warns E. Palestine residents of potential scams
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
‘Cowboy Dave’ aids East Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Local fox owner reports another fox death after train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Charlie Staples recalling two of its sauces
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Derailed train debris left 10 miles away from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Norfolk warns of ‘fake’ orange flyers in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
After apartment fire, community steps up to take care of displaced tenants
Sharpsville, PA2 days ago
Road to reopen following sinkhole repair in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
FirstEnergy working to restore power in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Local schools receive state grants for food service
New Wilmington, PA14 hours ago
Rollover alters traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Who else will appear in East Palestine this week?
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Local school releases balloon for science project
Boardman, OH16 hours ago
Girard mayor’s new project inspired by popular theater
Girard, OH7 hours ago
Mercy Health says symptoms reported from derailment give them pause
Youngstown, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy