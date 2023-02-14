Free trash pickup for East Palestine residents

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- East Palestine neighbors will get help with clean up.
Republic Services is putting dumpsters in the village for free. It’ll be behind the old H & R Block on North Market Street. EPA says contaminated soil was covered to rebuild rail line
Residents can take household items there for safe disposal, but it is not for entire house clean outs. If the dumpsters are full, don’t put things on the ground.
Just come back after they’ve been emptied.
The items that cannot be collected include:
- Tires, car parts, or car batteries
- Untied brush or branches
- Hot ashes or embers
- Construction materials
- Propane & gas cylinders
- Fluorescent light bulbs
- Steel drums or barrels
- Explosives
- Dead animals
- Sod, rock, brick, and dirt
- Animal feces
- Any type of liquids or chemicals
- Liquid paint- Paint must be dried before throwing can in trash
- Hazardous waste including: poisons, fuel, paint solvents, , oil, antifreeze, pesticides, herbicides, medical waste and hypodermic needles.
Branches or bushes should not be more than three feet in diameter and no longer than four feet in length and must be secured with duct tape or twine. Mattresses & box springs need to be wrapped in plastic when placing into the dumpster.
According to the press release, any materials with freon will not be collected.
If you have any questions, contact Republic Services at 330-793-7676.
