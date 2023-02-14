'A good feeling': Rincon man helps pooches, inmates through dog training program

Kirk Brennaman, owner of Down and Dirty Dog Training in Rincon, was donating items to the Effingham County Animal Shelter when he noticed inmates working as part of the work release program. Watching them interact with the pooches gave him an idea.

It did not take much convincing. Warden Victor Walker of the Effingham County Prison signed off on the idea and within a week, the Pawsitive Changes Prison Program was up and running.

“I’m all for anything that is positive and will try to help these guys turn this thing around in terms of rehabilitation,” said Walker.

James Duff, JeuQuann Ralph, Dontavous Shobe and Antonio Hartl graduated from the program. Animal Shelter Director Lory Shelton said the program has paid off in a big way.

"We now have dogs that will sit on command, dogs that will walk nicely on a leash," said Shelton. "A dog that will somewhat listen to you and not jump on you is more likely to get adopted than a dog that is wild. The dogs that come in the shelter - 98% of them have no manners whatsoever. They are in here because they have been allowed to run free. I've noticed a difference in all the dogs. Even the wildest ones benefit.”

The inmates feel like they have a new identity too.

Ralph savored each session. He was chosen for the program due to his character and will receive a sentence reduction for completing the program. He has built a special relationship with a bulldog name Adeline.

“I like dogs,” said Ralph. “I’d like to have her when I get out.”

The dog training program helps establish good rapport, a vital part of the development process.

“It’s about the person handling the dog and the dog itself,” Brennaman said. “There is an unspoken trust and respect. If you show the dog confidence with respect at the same time coming from you, then the dog in return usually shows confidence and respect.”

Dog training is more than just teaching your pet a command or two, according to Brennaman. It strengthens the relationship between dog and owner and sets boundaries for the pooch. Good manners will come in handy when the owner is not around.

“The hardest part about dog training is training the person and not so much the dog,” said Brennaman. “You have to help them understand the overwhelming amount of benefits, something as simple as getting your dog comfortable within its own kennel so when you're gone to work for eight hours, you're not coming home to a destroyed kennel or destroyed home. We want them to listen and be obedient, but we still have to respect that they are a dog and allow them that opportunity to grow as a dog.”

Knowing Ralph will be released from prison early is priceless for Brennaman. Initially, he started the program to help tame unorderly dogs. Now, it has restored the inmates and pets who are overlooked.

“It's a good feeling knowing that all these gentlemen are coming to the program,” said Brennaman. “You get to watch the prisoners change the same way these dogs do. There are similarities between the shelter dogs and the inmates. The majority of their day is spent locked up and they are told when they can go out and eat. They are two different species but share a lot of psychological similarities. You get to watch both the dogs and the prisoners come out of their shell. You can see them willfully offer that personality that they had caged up inside for so long. Then you see the smile on that dog's face. There is really no better feeling.”

