Savannah Tech culinary students prepare for real-world experience with Sweetheart Sale

Love is in the air and Savannah Technical College’s Savannah Culinary Institute is baking its way into people's hearts through their stomachs.

Baking an assortment of treats like gianduja brioche and milk chocolate pretzels, the institute's annual Sweetheart Sale is just one way that students of the two-year culinary institute program are given the opportunity to prepare for the culinary world. With various courses ranging from safety classes to fundamentals, such as how to hold a knife to baking, and culinary courses and lessons on how to run a restaurant, student chef Lainey Taylor said she knew the culinary institute was the best fit for her.

"I just knew I really loved the industry and I love the type of work and the different kinds of work that the industry provides, so I knew that I wanted to learn a lot more," Taylor said. "When I came to Savannah, I feel like it helped me put the tools in my toolbox I needed in order to grow while at school and then also when I leave school."

Chef Gearry Caudell has been the department head of the culinary institute since 2019, helping to elevate a program that initially started in the 1980s as a home economics-style program and grew to the professional program it is today.

"The value that we bring to their students is that we're able to make sure that they have the conceptual skills as well as the technical skills to be proficient in the industry and therefore be leaders within the industry. The goal of our program is to be able to make sure that they're ready to work whenever they get out of our program and to be successful," Caudell said.

Taylor began the program in January 2021, and she knew that, if possible, she'd want a part-time job to apply the lessons she'd be learning in a work setting. When she got a job working at Auspicious Bakery, the whole picture of why she was attending the program became clearer.

Other graduates have worked as pastry chefs in local establishments, including Local 11 Ten, Le Café Gourmet, Savannah Yacht Club and The Landings Club.

Savannah's dining scene is constantly growing with new restaurants opening every month, bringing in a variety of talent inside and outside of Savannah. For a city that's been touted for its culinary experiences, Caudell said having a space that facilitates the needs of the Savannah restaurant industry by providing locally-trained employees is important.

"Having such a thriving population of really good restaurants in our area only makes our job easier, for one, and attracts a better student for us to be able to train just because they want to be in this area. Also, a lot of our students work while they're in the program, and that just helps to kind of propel them while they're in our program to be able to practice the skills that they're utilizing for learning within the classroom in their own workplace environment.

"To be able to see so many different cooks come through the program and then to see them out in the industry and watch them come up through the ranks has been an amazing opportunity for me able to me to be able to connect Savannah."

And soon that workplace environment will double. The 166-year-old building on 7 West Bay St. was purchased by the Savannah Tech Foundation in 2018 for $2.9 million and will bring Savannah Tech's plans to open a culinary institute downtown to life.

