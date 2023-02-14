'We go to Blue Ridge': Mahalah Stewart adds to legacy of BREC basketball's first family

During Charlotte Sherrill's 2017-18 freshman season, Blue Ridge Early College basketball coach Tim Mayse made sure to thank the mom of the budding star for keeping her at a school with double-digit enrollment.

Jennifer Sherrill couldn't help but laugh. To her, any alternative was preposterous: "No, we go to Blue Ridge. That's just what we've always done."

For her children, there was never any question about what school they'd attend, or what they'd do while there.

During the past four years, Mahalah Stewart has joined her parents and older sister as basketball stars for the Bobcats, adding to the household trophy case while etching herself into the record books alongside her family members during a career set to come to an end this month.

"We're very proud of our parents," Stewart said. "We always wanted to be better than them, because we're very competitive. We always wanted to accomplish everything they have accomplished."

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS:Get caught up on the action from indoor track, swimming and wrestling

BIRTHDAY HONOR:Erwin press box named after longtime statistician Gene McClure on his 90th birthday

Around the turn of the century, Jennifer Sherrill scored more than 1,500 points in just three seasons at Blue Ridge Early College, and the late Jeremy Stewart averaged nearly 30 points per game as a senior in 2001.

Both of them had 50-point games in their careers, and their two daughters were well aware of their stats.

"(Charlotte) beat my mom's school-record her senior year. She scored 56," Mahalah Stewart said. "I fell a little short in beating that record, but I'm not mad about it, because I beat the school record for assists in one game."

The sisters' respective entries in the record books reflect the different roles they developed as they grew up together.

A pure scorer and catch-and-shoot menace, Charlotte Sherrill's 56-point game in 2021 (tied for sixth in NCHSAA history) came with the help of 10 3-pointers (tied for eighth). A true point guard, Mahalah Stewart's 19 assists against Nantahala this month rank second in NCHSAA history.

The records "are something that we've never talked about," Mayse said. "They've had goals of getting to 1,000 points, 1,500 points like their mom did, but it's nothing that they put pressure on themselves. They've been really good about staying level."

The sisters were elementary schoolers at Blue Ridge when Mayse arrived 11 years ago, and it was clear they were capable of special things on the court.

Special enough, in fact, that it was reasonable to wonder whether they would be Bobcats by the time they were in high school. The family, though, never wavered in the slightest, and both of the daughters crossed 1,500 points.

"It feels great to be at the same school my parents went to, hearing everybody talk about them," Mahalah Stewart said. "And I've always believed that, (even though) I'm at a small, tiny school, my coach would … get my highlight films and stuff to coaches to get me to play college basketball."

Charlotte Sherrill graduated in 2021 and is finishing her sophomore year at Brunswick Community College, and Mahalah Stewart has several lower-level colleges to choose from once her Blue Ridge career finishes in the next weeks.

The sisters hope to reunite in college, which would be greatly appreciated by their mom, whose six years of watching her daughters in the gym she once starred in are coming to an end — at least until her 3-year-old daughter takes to the court.

"We almost have our own trophy case," Jennifer Sherrill said. "I'm probably the proudest mother you would ever meet, to watch them and know everything they've been through in life and what they've come to do."