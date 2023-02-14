Open in App
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Post readers react: Balloon fiasco shows America's weakness

By Palm Beach Post,

10 days ago

Editor's note: These are letters sent in by readers of The Palm Beach Post. Some letters have been edited down for brevity. They are the opinion of the reader and not that of The Post.

After two days of drama, D.C. indifference, and rumor, the U.S. acted and shot down a rogue balloon sent from China , likely sent to spy on our military bases and missile emplacements. We destroyed it not as a daring act of protecting our homeland but as a last-resort effort to avoid indescribable embarrassment here and abroad.

China’s balloon was allowed to traverse America from Alaska to South Carolina without being interfered with in any way. This is a piece of the cowardice exhibited by our inept military when we exited Afghanistan and left equipment behind for the Taliban. These acts expose the brains and strategy of our top generals. America has once again been diminished under the Biden regime.

Rich Klitzberg, Boca Raton

Florida, where freedom goes to die

The lead article in the Feb. 5 Post regarding "Ye is Right" professes the alleged inability of Florida Atlantic University to eliminate the antisemitic platform on campus as this would "violate free speech." If indeed so, would someone please explain to me why the Florida Governor and his subserviently compliant Legislature can circumvent these same laws with their constantly evolving suppression of any and all ideas and historical facts not supported by their belief system in our educational institutions and workplaces?

Kathy Peler, West Palm Beach

Nobody wants to replace anybody

I am so tired of hearing these antisemites ranting that "Jews will not replace us." So despite my hesitancy to speak for a population, I feel confident in emphatically reassuring that Jews don't want to replace you. Now just go about your business and find someone else to blame for your pathetic lives.

Linda Stein, West Palm Beach

Columnist scores again on the state of Florida

Once again Frank Cerabino has hit the nail on the head of the lunacy that goes on in the Florida government relative to the insane laws that they try to pass.  He compared the licensing requirements of a hair stylist to the end of all permitting and training requirements for Floridians to carry loaded firearms in public.  This was hilarious,  if it wasn’t so sad and terrifying.  What are these legislators thinking?   I hope each and every one of them reads his column and sees the stupidity of their actions.

More from Frank Cerabino: "Loofah code" at Florida's largest retirement community more about confused than enthused

For subscribers: Chinese spy balloons over Florida to sow division and chaos? It’s already here

A few months ago I switched to reading another newspaper.  They did not carry Frank’s column and I missed it!  He has such insight into government nonsense.  I cancelled that paper and I am now  back reading the Palm Beach Post.  I love his view on the things that should make us think twice as to what is going on in our city, state and country.

Karyn Rhodes Dornfield, Boca Raton

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S, Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and include your name, address and daytime phone number. We only published names and cities with the letters.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Post readers react: Balloon fiasco shows America's weakness

