Forced to move, Chambersburg dance studio finds new home

Charlotte Hafer is letting trust lead the way as her beloved dance studio packs up 30 years of dresses, props and memories and prepares to relocate in Chambersburg.

Known affectionately among her dance family as Miss Charlotte, the octogenarian has run the Mar-Le-Nie Dance Studio from the upper floor of an old warehouse on North Third Street since the early 1990s. She found the space herself and customized it into the studio it is now.

Come April, the nonprofit studio will move to the other side of town, to the rear of a building in the first block of Lincoln Way West. Renovations are underway to transform the two-floor space into the new Mar-Le-Nie.

"I thought the space has potential and that God will lead us through this project," Hafer said. "I'm feeling a combination of a lot of things: happiness, excitement, but also sadness. Trusting all of the team. In fact, I haven’t even been over since our first visit and I’m just trusting that it’s going to work and I’m seeing the fruits of their labors. I’m glad that the building owner is already part of our dance family."

New dance school property a 'blank slate'

Nathan Rotz, who owns a number of buildings in Chambersburg through his company ResCom Management, jumped in to help when he learned last fall that his daughter's dance studio needed to find a new home — quickly.

Studio leaders and Rotz looked at a few places before landing on one of his properties.

The 4,500-square-foot space that will become the new, upgraded studio is a “blank slate,” said Corey Fake, a studio board member. Classes will be held on both floors, unlike the current setup that has two practice rooms separated by an office/meeting area.

“We can really focus on each class. It’s not as fluid as the current space, with kids in and out of each studio at all times,” Fake said.

There will be a dedicated office, a dressing room/dancer hangout area, a waiting room for parents, bathrooms and a storage area for the hundreds of costumes Hafer has kept and reused over 30 years.

“We are very excited because we can continue to store all of our costumes onsite, which was a huge selling point for us,” Fake said.

Who are the people helping to renovate the new studio?

As soon as the studio chose the building, the team got to work putting together a plan to have it ready in about three months. David Black is providing architecture and engineering work, Rotz said. Almost everything, save for the exterior walls, will be new in the end, Rotz said. That includes an HVAC system.

"We have an army of dance dads who are ready to be deployed and get the work done," Fake said.

Rotz said the structure is "very suited" to become a dance studio because it was built to withstand the impact and weight it will take from dance classes. The second floor studio will be ready to go once rubber dance flooring is installed, but the bottom floor is currently concrete and will need to be built out with lumber first, Fake said.

The building, 54 Lincoln Way West, has been home to multiple businesses over the years. Decades ago, it was the home of Gale Diehl Sporting Goods. It later became the Salvation Army Thrift Store, which ultimately moved to a bigger home down the street. For a few years, the storefront of the building has been home to Your CBD Store.

Why is Mar-Le-Nie moving?

After growing its roster post-lockdown, the dance studio’s activities became a bit too much for the restaurant at Liquid Art Brewing Co.

Mar-Le-Nie and the brewery, formerly known as Roy-Pitz Brewing Co., operated harmoniously as neighbors ever since the latter opened 15 years ago. But last year, management at Liquid Art began noticing debris falling from the ceiling over their restaurant and electrical malfunctions happening whenever a large dance class was pounding the floor above.

Liquid-Art co-founder Jesse Rotz (no relation to Nathan Rotz) said it became "unbearable," with the movement even affecting refrigerators.

"I'd love for us to be able to coexist," Rotz said in December. "But it's almost impossible to have a dance studio operating at the same hours, at the same time (as the restaurant)."

The landlord, Skyline Properties, notified Mar-Le-Nie's board on Dec. 1 that the studio had 30 days to vacate due to "changing business of the primary tenant."

The notification came in the middle of a busy day of classes, two weeks away from the big winter recital. Fake said those who knew felt frazzled but kept it a secret until the end of the day, when they could break the news to Hafer.

They were able to negotiate an extension to Jan. 28, and then to the end of April once a new location had been found, Fake said.

Donations of money, materials will help Mar-Le-Nie

Mar-Le-Nie will be ready to move as soon as its new home is completed. Studio members had already packed up all the props, costumes and everything else to be prepared to move out ahead of the earlier Jan. 28 deadline.

Hafer is still trying to get used to it all, Fake said.

"It's tough, again, 30 years of her life have been spent there. It's just a lot," she said.

"She's embracing it slowly. It's gonna take her time … we're all moving at the speed of light around her. But also taking time to fill her in and ask her questions."

Donations of money, material and labor will play a big role in helping Mar-Le-Nie get its new building renovated. Fake estimated it will cost at least $10,000 just on the dance floors. There have been several "big benefactors" to the project so far.

The studio is continuing to raise money via a PayPal account that it set up soon after learning it had to move. Go to bit.ly/3FBx5MC to contribute.

