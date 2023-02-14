After long wait, York County superstar running back finally makes Division I choice

York Suburban senior Mikey Bentivegna said he tried not to worry about making his college commitment later than most football players.

The superstar running back said he didn't worry about potentially ending up at an NCAA Division II school instead of one at the Division I level.

Still, he's thankful the long process is finally over.

Bentivegna announced his commitment to Duquesne University over the weekend after visiting the school Friday and Saturday. The Dukes are a Division I FCS program located in Pittsburgh.

"I'm definitely relieved that the decision is over and I can focus on getting ready and going to college now," Bentivegna said. "I'm a Steelers fan and I fell in love with the city. I liked the coaches and everything about the visit went well."

Bentivegna's decision came 10 days after the traditional National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That's late in game for a player of his caliber. Many Division I players officially signed with schools during the early signing period from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23. Most YAIAA players signing with Division II schools or planning to play for Division III programs announced their commitments the first day of this month.

Yet Benitvegna said he didn't receive a scholarship offer from Duquesne until about a week ago. His only other Division I FCS offer came from St. Francis this past summer. He received interest from a number of Division II schools.

He said his height "maybe" held him back during his college recruitment.

Some of his coaches don't think there's any "maybe" about it.

The York Suburban running back had a season for the ages this fall. He rushed for 2,385 yards and finished with an all-purpose total of 3,328. He scored 37 touchdowns and led York Suburban to its first playoff win in 36 years.

And it wasn't like he came out of nowhere as a senior. He was an excellent player as a sophomore and junior and started communicating with colleges early on.

He had quickness and strength and versatility.

However, he was measured at just over 5-foot-6 at a football camp at Penn State this past summer, according to York Suburban offensive coordinator Brian Marshall.

"It was just a height thing," Marshall said when asked about his star player's lack of offers. "I talked to 30 to 35 schools and I kept getting the same response. 'He's a great player but we're afraid of his height. It's really kind of hard to understand because of the results he was having."

Marshall said he began going "back and forth" with the Duquesne coaching staff about Benitvegna last spring. He was hoping the running back would get an offer from the school over the summer after attending a camp there, but it didn't happen.

Then Duquesne running backs coach Larry McCoy reached back out to Marshall about a week before signing day and asked if Bentivegna had found a home yet. The senior was still deliberating between St. Francis and some Division II PSAC schools, but was interested in going to school in a bigger city. That made Duquesne a natural fit.

Duquesne is coming off a 4-7 season in which it played Division I FBS schools Florida State and Hawaii. Former New Oxford receiver Abdul Janneh had a standout season for the Dukes this fall but transferred to Georgia Tech in January.

The Dukes announced a 2023 signing class with 30 players on Feb. 1 that included three running backs ― with one coming from the transfer portal. Bentivegna said the coaching staff thinks he can contribute right away as a kick returner.

Still, Marshall said Bentivegna could be a "huge steal" as a running back and slot receiver. This past summer, the 185-pound Bentivegna was bench pressing 315 pounds. He runs a 4.65 40-yard dash and can catch the ball like a wide receiver.

"When they get him and see his ability in-person, they'll find creative ways to use him like we did," York Suburban head coach Josh Fry said. "I think you will see it's becoming the norm that these mid major (Division I) programs are seeing what they can get from the portal first and then recruiting high school guys. But they have a good scheme and he'll be useful for them. He was one of our hardest workers and always prepared."

After carrying the ball 244 times in 12 games this season and setting four school records, he admitted it will be an adjustment to take a lesser role in college.

But he's ready for the new challenge.

"It's going to be a little weird but it's a whole new school and level and you've got to earn everything," he said. "I know I still have to improve at everything."

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.