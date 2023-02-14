Walmart Supercenter remodeling tops new January construction

HENDERSON, Ky. − A substantial remodeling of the Walmart Supercenter and the ongoing remodeling of the former National Guard Armory for the future home of the Boys & Girls Club here topped building permits that were awarded last month.

Walmart Real Estate Business Trust received a $1.6 million city building permit for remodeling its store at 1195 Barret Blvd.

The Supercenter “is currently undergoing a renovation to create a better shopping experience for our customers,” Brian K. Little, Walmart’s global communications director, stated in an email message.

“Renovations began in mid-January and are currently anticipated to be complete sometime in late April,” Little continued. “The store is open during regular business hours (6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.) and most renovations are being conducted at night, after closing.

“There are no more details I can share at this point,” he said.

The store, the biggest in Henderson, was constructed in 2007 as the lead anchor of Hoffman Plaza Shopping Center.

The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club received a $1 million city permit last month for the ongoing renovation of the former armory at 735 N. Elm St. It had previously received a state building permit for the work.

The structural work is part of an overall $2.3 million project to make the 17,233-square-foot building the club’s permanent home, according to Henderson Advisory Board President Bill Fidler. It’s expected to accommodate as many as 300 youth in after-school and summer youth development programs, double its current capacity at its temporary home at Community Baptist Church.

The work includes constructing an elevator shaft and installing an elevator, constructing a new entrance, building new classrooms, installing a new gym floor and other work.

Fidler said the target opening date is June 1.

Embry Osborn Properties LLC received a $35,000 permit for constructing a roof over the side patio at Rockhouse on the River restaurant at 212 N. Water St. The patio will also be outfitted with lighting, fans and outdoor televisions, according to co-owner Christy Osborn.

Just across the street, the City of Henderson obtained an $8,000 permit for erection of a Henderson selfie sign on the top of the riverfront. The sign is privately funded and was developed as a tourism and community promotion program by several participants in the Henderson Leadership Initiative’s recently graduated Class of 2022.

The HLI class members have also worked to have Welcome to Henderson signage installed on two overpasses that will be constructed along Interstate 69 at Kimsey Lane as well as Airline Road.

In all, the city and county issued permits last month for nearly $3.5 million of construction work, including more than $2.7 million by the city codes office and $723,960 by the county. That compares with just over $1.8 million by the city and county in January 2022.

Just one permit for a new single-family residence was issued here last month, compared with three in January 2022.

Here are the permits issued here last month:

January building permits

City of Henderson

Commercial accessory: Logan and Margaret Higginson, 29 N. McKinley St., $27,000; Embry Osborn Properties LLC, 212 N. Water St., $35,000; Michael Pressley, 469 Klutey Park Plaza, $3,000; and City of Henderson, 123 S. Water St-133 N. Water St., $8,000.

Commercial remodel: Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club LLLP, 735 N. Elm St., $1 million; Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, 1195 Barret Blvd., $1.6 million; Christopher and Marka Kroeger, 119 N. Main St., $18,000.

Single-family residential demolition: KEB Real Estate Holdings LLC, 332 Rettig Rd., $15,000.

Single-family residential accessory: Darrell L. and Michele R. Hargis, 1636 Old Madisonville Road, $14,000; and Patricia Coomes and Mary K. Doepel, 511 Kiaweh Dr., $3,000.

Sign: JCC Properties, 11 S. Main St., $13,500.

Total: $2.7 million

Henderson County

New residence: Bill and Randa Gary, 8220 Pritchett Crooks Road, $386,510.

Commercial: Farmer & Frenchman Winery, 12522 U.S. 41-South, $60,000.

Raze and remove: Darrell Littrell, 11790 U.S. 60-East, $5,000; Al Herdegen, 2278 Old Corydon Road, $3,500; and Greg Alvey, 5736 Doll Lane, $1,500.

Manufactured home: Damon Woodard, 4892 Robards Busby Station Road, $189,000.

Garages/utility structures: Marsha Rideout, 702 O'Grady St., $3,700; Robert McCormick, 6325 Chaney Road, $12,000; Andy Hogan, 3922 Alves Ferry Road, $14,750; and Brian Skaggs, 15400 U.S. 41-Alternate, $48,000.

Total: $723,960