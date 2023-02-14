Death by chocolate might not be just a clever dessert name

Great news, and just in time for Valentine’s Day! Dark chocolate will kill you. Yes, Consumer Reports says that dark chocolate contains concerning levels of lead and cadmium, which have been proven to cause all kinds of icky stuff.

So what’s next, roses that shoot their thorns through your beau’s throat like a bolt from a crossbow? Valentine’s Day massacre, indeed. Or to quote Forrest Gump, death is like a box of chocolates.

According to The New York Times, “The bad news came in mid-December: Consumer Reports published an investigation showing that 23 of the 28 dark chocolate bars it had tested from various brands contained concerning levels of lead, cadmium or both.”

I’ve heard of death by chocolate, but this is ridiculous. Still, I’m not ready to pitch the chocolate just yet.

First of all, I think it’s high time Consumer Reports got off our backs. Everytime you start to enjoy something, watch out, here comes Consumer Reports assuring you that it will lead to your death. Or, if you’re lucky, only dismemberment.

The second thing you have probably noticed is that health studies just got finished telling us that chocolate is good for you. It reduces cholesterol, prevents heart disease and lowers your blood pressure, they said.

I suppose two things can be true; nothing lowers your blood pressure like death. This is why no one believes health reports anymore. On the upside, if you don’t like what a health study has to say, just wait around for a while — it will change.

Dark chocolate was singled out because it is more concentrated than milk chocolate. The Times says it’s concerning, “(E)specially if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding or have a child who enjoys dark chocolate, as the health effects of these metals are most concerning during early brain development.”

I’m not too worried about stunted brain development, at least not anymore. If you look at recent public opinion polls, that ship has sailed. And who’s going to tell a pregnant woman she’s not allowed chocolate? Not me. Talk about a health risk.

They say you’re probably OK if you limit your chocolate intake to one ounce. Really? Do you know how much one ounce is? Neither do I, because I’ve never encountered anything that small.

Comings & Goings:Tool manufacturer gets permits for equipment in Huyetts-area warehouse

Fortunately, someone is riding to the rescue: the chocolate industry itself! The Washington Post recently published a story about those big cardboard heart-shaped boxes that allegedly contain chocolate. Chocolates that you may be able to find with an electron microscope.

“Good evening madame, how did you find your chocolate?” “Well, I pushed aside a grain of powdered sugar and there it was.” But seriously.

There’s even a word for this large-box/scanty-product paradigm: “Slack-filling.” Manufacturers deny there’s any deception to it, but of course there is. Especially if you remember Whitman Samplers of old.

They used to be magic. Part of the allure, oddly enough, was not all the chocolates were good. They didn’t all have the caramel or nougat that was the box-of-chocolate gold standard. Some had disgusting creams or jellies, and if you took a bite it was the only time your parents would force you to finish a candy.

Five-year-olds would develop telepathic-type powers to intuit the filling on a Russell Stover chocolate. In fact, the first thing I recall learning as a human being on this earth was how to identify and avoid coconut.

The chocolates were packed tight, right to the rim. And just when you’d taken the last one, and were slightly bummed, your mom would pull out a sheet of dark cardboard to reveal a whole new layer below. Whoa.

But like everything, this dark chocolate kerfuffle will blow over quickly. We will forget all about it, and when he gives you a box of dark chocolates, you will know it was done out of love and that he means you no harm.

Probably.

Tim Rowland is a Herald-Mail columnist.