Clinks, clangs ring out at Erie Horseshoe Club's new indoor home in North East

Members of the Erie Horseshoe Club held the first tournament inside their new indoor facility in North East on Saturday and Sunday, after five months spent transforming the metal garage space into a winter fun zone.

Club president Dave Church said members spent about five months cleaning, building and painting inside the 2,500-square-foot space on the northwest corner of South Mill and Wall streets. An upper deck was added, with tables and chairs underneath, too, in order to better view action on the three new lanes. The move was made after the lease on the club's former space in Erie was not renewed.

Club member Glenn Smith, 74, lives in North East and is happy about the move. He said that the club has moved various times through the years since its founding in 1921.

"I spent many years driving 22 miles into Erie, sometimes twice a week," he laughed. "I just love playing."

Recreational sports: Indoor Unified Bocce League athletes draw support, fans at 4 Erie County high schools

During the first sanctioned tournament at the new club, at 51 South Mill St., players traveled from as far as Guys Mills and Mentor, Ohio, to test their skills. At each match, an official scorekeeper tallied points on paper and displayed the results on scoreboards.

Differences in pits, views at new club

Club president Dave Church pointed out a new ceiling with LED lighting and the light gray pottery clay used in the pits.

"We used real clay indoors at the last spot, but it was dirty. When it dried it was dusty," Church said. "The shoes stick just the same, if not better, in this clay and it is much cleaner."

Although the number of lanes decreased from eight to three with the move, a new upper deck was added along one wall with tables and chairs to view the matches.

"We call that the peanut gallery," club treasurer Norm Krumpe said.

Horse shoes: How farrier Bill Spellman makes a living trimming, shoeing horse hooves

Church said league play takes place almost every night of the week, with the shortened winter season ending in April. The club plays outdoors at the south end of Glenwood Park during the summer season, May through September. He said anyone interested in joining the club can call 814-899-1275 or 814-651-3014.

Greg Wohlford can be reached at gwohlford@timesnews.com and on Twitter at @ ETNWohlford .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Clinks, clangs ring out at Erie Horseshoe Club's new indoor home in North East