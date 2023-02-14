Need Valentine's Day ideas? See the ultimate guide to all things romance in Rhode Island

It doesn't matter whether you're an old softie or a curmudgeon when it comes to expressions of love: Valentine's Day is here, like it or not.

Let's say you do like it. A lot. Plenty for you to read here: Where to pop the big question, where to find a romantic restaurant and some date ideas for under $50.

Or let's say you don't. We know a place where you can act on those feelings. We also have some stories you can, um, sink your teeth into, like why are vampires sexy — and why the heck don't the Valentine's Day hearts look like the real ones?

So here's a roundup of Valentine's stories, with something for everyone. Just like Forrest Gump's box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.

Valentine's Day Specials

Craving something sweet for Valentine's Day? Here are the tastiest treats in Rhode Island.

If you're looking for a special Valentine's Day treat, either at home or out in a restaurant, our Food Editor Gail Ciampa has rounded up the most decadent treats in the state. There are take-home delights, including chocolate-dipped strawberries and to-go cocktails. Or, you could go to one of the restaurants offering special menus for the evening. There is even a speakeasy if you're looking for something a little different.

8 best restaurants in RI for a fantastic, romantic dinner

Romantic dinners are a state of mind and the ambiance of the restaurant matters. These picks all have unique atmospheres, delicious food and exceptional service. They're warm and authentic. Pick one of these and you'll have the type of night that you don't want to see come to an end.

Looking for cozy dining? Here are 30+ restaurants where you can enjoy a fireside meal

A well-placed fireplace in a restaurant can make a meal feel magic for a couple. It's cozy. It's warm. It feels just a little bit like a fairytale. If that's the vibe that you're looking for for your next date night, we rounded up over thirty restaurants that can deliver.

Popping the big question

Where are the best places to propose in Rhode Island? We asked wedding photographers.

Picking a place to propose can be daunting - after all, they will remember it forever. To make it a little easier, we asked some experts — local wedding and engagement photographers — where some of the best spots in the state to pop the question are. Here are eight places where the scenery will add to your big moment.

Date ideas

Looking for a date idea in Providence that won't break the bank? Try one of these.

All of the dates on this list are less than $50, and they promise to be memorable. Maybe you're not the Valentine's Day type, but you love playing pinball - there's a place for that. Or maybe, they're a film lover. Or a book lover. Or love to be outside. Whatever it is, we have an idea.

If Valentine's Day isn't making you happy

Want to break something? Check out Smash 'N' Splash, Rhode Island's first rage room

Sure, yes, it does make a great date night. But it also makes a great anti-date night. Want to get over your ex? Smash a plate with their name on it or an old photo frame. What to get out all those pent-up frustrations of people asking you when you're going to settle down? Try the opposite of settling down and break something. Try it. You'll feel better.

The flowers of February

Why roses? Why now?

Roses have been the flower of love pretty much ever since there has been love — or roses. On Valentine's Day, roses vie with caramels and 18k jewelry in the select pantheon of Suitable Gifts. Why roses? Well, lots of reasons — some of which we can't talk about in a family newspaper. All flowers are, by their very nature, carnal. They're about reproduction. But the rose, because of its deep red color, also has associations with blood, which... We will say no more.

Which roses hold up the best?

If you're going to get roses, then you want to make sure they last. Lucky, we did the research on that for you. We purchased a dozen long-stem roses from five companies — a local florist in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, called Flowers by Chuck, 1-800-Flowers, Costco, Trader Joe's and The Bouqs Company, which specializes in flowers sent directly from farmers. Did they droop in a day? Shed leaves like crazy? Lose petals? Or, were they full and fresh for days? These things matter when you're spending your hard-earned money.

Love lore and gore ...

Why don't Valentine's Day hearts look like real ones? The answer may not be for kids

With Valentine's Day upon us once more, it's worth asking: how is it that the universal symbol for "heart" looks nothing like a heart? And how is it that — despite such a blatant disregard for reality — that shape has become one of the most familiar in the world?

On Valentine's Day, we dare to ask it: why are vampires sexy?

You might almost forget that a vampire is a living corpse, feeding on the blood of humans. The transformation of this fetid creature into a Casanova in a cape is one of the odder developments in pop culture. Our culture writer Jim Beckerman explores that, and dares to ask... How did vampires, hideous creatures with the world's worst eating disorder, turn into everybody's favorite dreamboat?

Looking to spice things up for your Valentine? Here's what chefs recommend

Over-the-top ingredients, fondue, beef Wellington, oysters, Dauphinoise potato and more. Here's how to wow your date with indulgence.

