News Briefs: Sandusky County Board of Health to meet

Sandusky County Board of Health to meet Friday

FREMONT- The Sandusky County Board of Health will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at 2000 Countryside Drive. The board will handle resignations, Wightman's Grove Sewer Tap matters, an order to replace a septic tank on Finefrock Road, an update on COVID-19 and committee and division reports.

Marblehead parks committee to eye 2023 projects

MARBLEHEAD - The Parks Committee of the Marblehead Village Council will meet at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the meeting room of the Municipal Services Building, 517 W. Main St. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss park projects for 2023.

Mature Audience Luncheon set at the Bellevue Hospital

BELLEVUE - The Bellevue Hospital (TBH) will host an upcoming Mature Audience Luncheon on Thursday at the Bellevue Society for the Arts, located at 205 Maple St. The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will feature a presentation from Wakeman Maple Farms.

A $3 lunch fee will be charged at the door. Reservations are requested. The Mature Audience luncheon is a monthly community service of the Bellevue Hospital. The public is invited to attend. Anyone age 55 or older who would like to attend and who has not already pre-registered should do so by calling the hospital at 419.483.4040, Ext. 6610.

Additional information on TBH screenings and programs can also be found on TBH’s website at bellevuehospital.com.

Flag City Honor Flight announces four trips in 2023

FINDLAY - For the first time in its history, Flag City Honor Flight (FCHF), the local hub of the National Honor Flight Network, is planning four flights in its upcoming 2023 flight season. One of those flights will be an all Vietnam-era veteran flight sponsored by the Don Templin family in honor of Scott Atkins.

The 2023 flights departing from the Grand Aire Terminal in Toledo, will be April 18, June 13,Sept. 12, and Nov. 7. FCHF also has a new leader. Steve Schult is now president and flight director, succeedinglongtime president and flight director Bob Weinberg.

Flag City Honor Flight currently has 550 veterans waiting to fly. The organization anticipatesworking through a good portion of that list of applications in 2023 and encourages otherveterans to come forward and submit applications. FCHF is also in need of Guardians for the2023 flight season. Email sschult@flagcityhonorflight.org for more information.