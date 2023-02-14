‘Scoops’ under new ownership as ‘Cherries on Top’

LITCHFIELD — Scoops, fondly known as the “Home of Terrier Treats,” is now under new ownership and has a new name: Cherries on Top.

Located in Downtown Litchfield, Scoops had become a staple local ice cream shop and restaurant in the community.

Rachel Mauk, a long-time Hillsdale County resident, has taken over the shop and hopes to reopen it in April.

“My dream has always been to have an ice cream store, but I thought it was just a dream until about a month or so ago,” Mauk said.

The mother of four heard about Scoops being for sale and less than two weeks from that day, she had become the owner.

Mauk said she is excited about a new adventure.

“Though I never owned a business before, I come from a long line of entrepreneurs,” she said.

Mauk will join several family members that own businesses in the nearby area, from her grandfather opening a market on M60 in the late 1960s, which remains in the family, to her father.

“My dad owns and operates Dan Market in Quincy,” Mauk said. “He opened the store when I was five years old and I have worked alongside him for many years.”

Mauk said her daughter helped her come up with the new name for the shop.

“I was struggling with coming up with a fun name, but nothing seemed to fit. I had just picked my 5-year-old daughter up from school and I was on the phone with one of my best friends. We were bouncing silly crazy goofy names off each other and my daughter said ‘I know the name, Mom: Cherries on Top!’ And that was that the ice cream shop had its name.”

Mauk has received overwhelming support from the community since she announced Cherries on Top.

“The reaction of the community has amazed me since before I even purchased the store,” Mauk said. “I was shocked by the comments and excitement from the community on social media . ... The shares, likes, and comments on social media have blown me away. I am speechless.”

Jason Smith, city manager of Litchfield, said he is happy to have Mauk take over the ownership of Scoops and introduce a new business to the community.

“It is exciting to have new owners for the ice cream shop. With spring just around the corner, we’re pleased that another season is coming up and residents won’t miss out on their favorite treats,” said Smith.

Mauk said that while she is planning to release a new menu, she hopes to keep the community favorites.

“My plan is to offer many ice cream options for everyone,” she said. “For me, one of the challenges has been wanting to have a menu for everyone (sugar free, fat free, gluten free) and lots of options, but with the space that I have it’s hard to figure out how to do that.”

Mauk is excited to provide a place for the community to come together.

“My goal is to provide smiles and full happy bellies to the community,” she said. “Along with helping families to create amazing memories.”

