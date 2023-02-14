WASHINGTON - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10.

House

House Vote 1:

ENERGY AND INFORMATION NETWORKS: The House has passed the Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Act (H.R. 302), sponsored by Rep. Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., to have the Energy Department establish an Energy Cybersecurity University Leadership Program for funding research into energy infrastructure and cybersecurity by graduate students and post-doctorate researchers. The vote, on Feb. 6, was 357 yeas to 56 nays.

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 2:

IMPACT OF VACCINE MANDATE: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to a bill (H.R. 185) that would require the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to send Congress a report on the number of foreigners denied entry to the U.S. because of the CDC's Covid vaccine requirement for foreign tourists. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 253 yeas to 168 nays.

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 3:

COVID TESTING AND CHINA: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. John W. Rose, R-Tenn., to a bill (H.R. 185) that would state that H.R. 185 does not impact a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule requiring visitors to the U.S. from China to show proof of a negative Covid test or recent recovery from COVID- 19. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 426 yeas to 8 nays.

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 4:

COVID VACCINES AND FOREIGNERS: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 185), sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid vaccine requirement for foreigners visiting the U.S. by air. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 227 yeas to 201 nays.

NAYS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 5:

CHINA BALLOON FLIGHT: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 104), sponsored by Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, to condemn China sending a high-altitude surveillance balloon across the U.S. last week as a violation of U.S. sovereignty. McCaul said the resolution "sends a clear, bipartisan signal to the CCP and our adversaries around the world that this action will not be tolerated." The vote, on Feb. 9, was unanimous with 419 yeas.

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

House Vote 6:

D.C. ELECTIONS: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 24), sponsored by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to disapprove of and void a Washington, D.C., Council law allowing non-citizens living in the District to vote in local elections. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 260 yeas to 162 nays.

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

D.C. CRIMINAL LAWS: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 26), sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., to disapprove of and void a Washington, D.C., Council law that made various changes to the District's criminal laws, including reducing punishments and expanding the right to a jury trial for misdemeanor cases. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 250 yeas to 173 nays.

YEAS: Kaptur D-OH (9th)

Senate

Senate Vote 1:

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of DeAndrea Gist Benjamin to be a judge on the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Benjamin was a private practice lawyer with her own law firm in Columbia, South Carolina, from 2001 to 2011, and since 2011 has been a circuit court judge in the state. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 53 yeas to 44 nays.

YEAS: Brown D-OH

NAYS: Vance R-OH