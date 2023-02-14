Contract with The Healing Place of New Hanover County will offer beds to Onslow residents struggling with substance abuse

A recently approved contract with a New Hanover County facility will now help provide long-term treatment to those affected by the opioid epidemic in Onslow County.

The Healing Place of New Hanover County opened on Feb. 1 and is an evidence-based program that will provide detox and long-term residential services to adults, according to Assistant Onslow County Manager Sheri Slater in a Feb. 6 Board of Commissioners meeting.

The facility is the first of its kind in eastern North Carolina.

Slater said the contract will ensure 10 beds for Onslow County residents, to be paid on an as-used basis. The contract, approved by the board on Monday, will go through the end of this fiscal year. Slater added it will hopefully go through the next year as well, but decisions will have to be made during the budget process.

The contract is for an amount not to exceed $100,375.

Slater told The Daily News that long-term care is not available in Onslow County and hasn't been in ENC until now. The closest facility prior to the opening of The Healing Place was in Raleigh.

She said the facility offers Onslow County the ability to give residents a place to go that's a whole lot closer to home.

"It's a residential facility where they can get the counseling services or the substance abuse services that they need, as well as have that peer mentoring around them to make their recovery more successful," Slater said. "They can spend up to about nine months, is the total program, for most people. They go in stages, so as they progress in their recovery, they move to higher levels where they have more freedoms and more responsibility, things of that nature."

Slater said the program sets residents up so that when they're ready to leave, they have already been back working in the community. It keeps them from having a jarring transition.

For those in need of a bed at The Healing Place, Slater said patients don't have to be referred through the county. They'd likely go through their therapist, counselor, doctor, or even the Dix Crisis Center.

"We've been able to do this with our opioid settlement fund," Slater said, adding it's not coming from taxpayer dollars. "When we talked about the subcommittee that worked on the planning for use of the opioid fund, one of the things that group identified that we really needed for Onslow County residents, was long-term care options. This is very timely for us that it's opening now."

The access to beds at The Healing Place will also help to alleviate some of the Dix Crisis Center's load.

Slater said around 40% of those who visit the crisis center are there for an opioid-related diagnosis. She said for most, their only options are to go home with outpatient plans or to go to another facility, which isn't accessible here.

"Folks have either had to go to Wake or farther to get to a facility, or they've had to just go home, wait for an outpatient appointment and hope for the best," Slater said. "And this gives the crisis center somewhere that they can send those people, for those who choose, to continue their treatment, and the faster we can get them to the next level, the faster Dix has another bed open."

The Healing Place itself is also opening a detox center in a few months, though it's currently still in the accreditation phase.

Could Onslow County see its own long-term care facility in the future? Maybe, but Slater said it's an expensive proposition - in the neighborhood of $25-30 million.

She said what the county plans to do is utilize this contract, analyze the numbers and data and determine what the gaps still are later.

"It's hard to know," Slater said. "We know how many people we see at the crisis center, or how many we see in law enforcement. What you don't know, is who you haven't seen yet, or who didn't get help because they didn't think help was out there."

She went on to say the county anxiously anticipates the numbers to determine what the true need in the community is, so they can then figure out if it makes sense to continue partnering with The Healing Place, or if it makes sense to offer something similar in Onslow.

"Again, it's a rather extensive endeavor and the last thing we want to do is try to bring it here and fail," Slater said. "We want to support the growth of this new facility and get it up and running and supporting our community, and then we'll figure out after we see how they do it, and how it works for our community, if there's a better way for us to address it. Right now, this is the best answer for the immediate need and it's the most cost-effective as well."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.