Today is: St. Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day originated as a Western Christian feast day honoring an early Saint named Valentine. It is still an official feast in some denominations, although the day was removed from the Catholic General Roman Calendar. Not much information was known about the Saint. The day is now also a cultural and commercial holiday centered around romance and love. Symbols associated with the day are the heart-shaped outline, doves, and the figure of a winged Cupid.

There was actually not just one Saint Valentine, but three. The first and most noteworthy was Saint Valentine of Rome. Legend has it that Valentine was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were forbidden to get married, and for ministering to Christians who had been persecuted under the Roman Empire.

Source: Checkiday.com