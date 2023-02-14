With a decision overdue, the Neyland Stadium beer battle keeps chugging along

New year, no resolution.

A hearing officer who will decide whether Neyland Stadium should be stripped of its beer permits as of Tuesday afternoon still had not made a decision necessary to move the case forward − a decision she said would be filed by the end of 2022.

The officer, local attorney Loretta Cravens, must decide whether disputed parts of the city of Knoxville's argument should be allowed in deciding the ultimate outcome of the case.

A date would then be set for a final hearing to consider suspending or revoking permits that have allowed University of Tennessee at Knoxville's contracted beer vendor, Aramark, to sell alcohol at the stadium since 2019.

The stakes are high. At minimum, the city wants to see Aramark's permit suspended for at least three home games next season, meaning no beer would be served at kiosks. The city also is considering the possibility of revoking Aramark's license entirely.

Why is the Neyland Stadium beer vendor in hot water?

Aramark objected to the city including University of Tennessee crime logs in its argument that Neyland Stadium is operated in a "disorderly" manner.

Aramark requested a meeting to strike this portion of the argument. It was at the Dec. 19 meeting Cravens said she would make a decision about the argument by the end of the year.

"Aramark does not control the premises, does not provide security, does not control who may or may not enter University property, and is not authorized to remove or eject patrons from the premises," reads the motion to strike.

The city wants the beer sales permits totally revoked if the "disorderly" argument is proven.

A minimum 60-day suspension also is on the table after three underage sales happened at Neyland Stadium last season. All three buyers were working covertly for the Knoxville Police Department.

How would a decision be made?

Will Johnson, city recorder, told Knox News via email that Cravens could make a decision about whether to consider the city's full argument at any time.

Alternatively, Johnson said, another hearing could be scheduled to make that decision. Neither have happened so far, Johnson said this week.

A final hearing to evaluate all the facts and render a final decision about Aramark's permit still would be needed in both scenarios. A date has not been set.

What do Neyland Stadium crime logs show?

On their own, the volume of criminal incidents tied to Neyland Stadium show a pattern of public intoxication on game days.

But with the appropriate context, first reported by Knox News, it's clear that pattern was true before beer sales began in 2019.

In fact, the number of incidents per 100,000 people actually went down the first year beer was sold.

What's next before Tennessee football starts?

Cravens said Dec. 19 a final hearing could be set for late February or March.

But with a decision not yet made from the Dec. 19 meeting, there's a chance the final hearing gets pushed back to allow both parties time to make a case.

How did we get here?

2019: Changes in state legislation and SEC rules allow alcohol to be sold at Neyland Stadium

Changes in state legislation and SEC rules allow alcohol to be sold at Neyland Stadium November 2019: Seven underage sales happen during a Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium

Seven underage sales happen during a Garth Brooks concert at Neyland Stadium June 2020: Aramark applies for a new beer permit at Neyland Stadium, citing a change in SEC rules. Essentially, Aramark's slate is wiped clean.

Aramark applies for a new beer permit at Neyland Stadium, citing a change in SEC rules. Essentially, Aramark's slate is wiped clean. Fall 2021: Aramark has two more underage violations take place at Neyland Stadium.

Aramark has two more underage violations take place at Neyland Stadium. July 2022: Aramark again applies for a new beer permit, citing "an expansion of the premises." Again, its slate is wiped clean

Aramark again applies for a new beer permit, citing "an expansion of the premises." Again, its slate is wiped clean Fall 2022: Three more underage sales happen at Neyland Stadium during games against Akron, Florida and Alabama

Three more underage sales happen at Neyland Stadium during games against Akron, Florida and Alabama October 2022: The city files a noncompliance complaint seeking to suspend or revoke Aramark's permits at Neyland Stadium

The city files a noncompliance complaint seeking to suspend or revoke Aramark's permits at Neyland Stadium November 2022: Aramark responds to the city and seeks to strike portions of its argument

Aramark responds to the city and seeks to strike portions of its argument December 2022: A motion to strike hearing is held, but no decision is made

Financial impacts of alcohol at Neyland Stadium

The city is treating Neyland Stadium like any bar in Knoxville. But with more than 160 points of sale for beer on game days, the facility is not just any bar.

Here's how many beers were sold for each 2021 home football game and t he revenue that was generated.

Bowling Green: 21,191 | $250,158

Pittsburgh: 28,676 | $333,358

Tennessee Tech: 18,754 | $219,698

South Carolina: 34,598 | $394,686

Ole Miss: 47,890 | $547,726

Georgia: 44,997 | $522,208

South Alabama: 14,224 | $169,110

Vanderbilt: 20,008 | $235,167

Total: 230,338 | $2,672,111

Revenue was split 50/50 with Aramark, meaning the university took home roughly $1.34 million.

Ryan Wilusz , downtown reporter for Knox News, can be reached at 865-317-5138 or at ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: With a decision overdue, the Neyland Stadium beer battle keeps chugging along