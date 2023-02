financemagnates.com

Swiss Fintech Klarpay Ends 2023 with "Substanial Annual Profit" By Damian Chmiel, 10 days ago

By Damian Chmiel, 10 days ago

Klarpay AG, a deposit-taking financial institution authorized by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), announced on Tuesday that it achieved profitability in the first ...