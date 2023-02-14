American Legion creates charitable trust

American Legion Post 82 announced the creation of a new charitable trust designed to improve the lives of veterans, youth and the people of Cleveland County.

Martha Bridges, commander of American Legion Post 82, announced the establishment of the Post 82 Foundation, which was recently approved by the IRS and the N.C. Secretary of State.

The Foundation was created because of the growing activities and programs sponsored by Post 82.

As the Foundation grows, Shelby’s American Legion Post 82 and Unit 82 plan to be more visible in the community and eventually to be able to provide financial assistance adhering to its mission statement and guiding principles.

Bridges said 10 years ago, Post 82 had 140 members between the Post and Auxiliary. Today, they have over 400 American Legion family members.

"We have increased the number of youth programs from a single oratorical contest to additional programs involving over 100 students," she said. "The number of youth programs now includes not only the oratorical contest, but baseball and softball teams, junior shooting sports (air rifle team), Student Trooper, Tarheel Boys and Girls State, and a sponsored Boys Scout troop."

The Foundation is permitted to receive corporate and United Way contributions. The creation of a Foundation will enable individuals or corporations to contribute to the local post’s many programs, which benefit veterans and youth in the community. As a 501c3, donors can now deduct their contribution.

The Foundation’s mission statement is to improve the lives of veterans, youth and residents of Cleveland County by supporting the four pillars on which the American Legion was founded. Those four pillars are National Defense, Americanism, Children and Youth, and Veterans Rehabilitation.

At the first meeting last month, Post 82 Foundation Board officers were elected, which include Ric Francis as president, Martha Bridges as treasurer and Zach Parker as secretary. Two additional Board members were elected: Jim Quinlan and Victor Darville. The board approved the foundation's bylaws and mission statement.

For more information, address correspondence to Post 82 Foundation - Ric Francis, President, PO Box 82, Shelby, NC 28151, or email Post82foundation@gmail.com.