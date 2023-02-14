Westmoreland Republicans back incumbent office holders

Westmoreland County Republicans announced their support for the party’s slate of incumbents at a meeting organized before candidates can formally enter the race.

“We know incumbency is not necessarily a guarantee, but having a chance to vet candidates early is what prompted the timing,” Republican Committee Chairman Bill Bretz said.

The party’s early backing over the weekend includes the two current county commissioners, Sean Kertes and Doug Chew, who are expected to be challenged for party nominations this spring.

About 250 members of the county’s Republican Committee gathered Saturday evening at Penn-Trafford High School for the party’s annual convention and overwhelmingly voted to endorse all seven current officeholders. The meeting typically takes place later in the spring. Would-be candidates can begin circulating nominating petitions Tuesday.

A full list of candidates running for office this spring won’t be official until after March 7, but it appears Kertes and Chew will have competition for the GOP nominations. Retired executive John Ventre announced last month he will make his second bid for county commissioner. Ventre finished third, behind Kertes and Chew, for the Republican nomination for commissioner in 2019.

In a news release, Ventre objected to the party’s endorsement process.

“The WCRC continues to show how weak the committee Republicans are in endorsing the incumbents and putting their stamp of approval on Doug Chew’s campaign lie to donate 60% of his salary to the drug court. Apparently, it is OK to lie like George Santos and stiff a nonprofit. Bill Bretz and the WCRC now own dishonest Doug’s lie,” Ventre said.

Chew, during the 2019 campaign, pledged to make annual donations of more than half of his commissioners’ salary to help finance the county’s drug court program. County records indicate he has made no donations. Chew has claimed his money wasn’t needed and instead said he made undisclosed donations to other charities. Chew’s 2023 salary is $92,210.

Kertes and Chew ran separate campaigns in their first successful runs for office four years ago. On Monday, they fell short of saying their campaigns this year would be a joint effort.

“We are going to run in parallel to keep a majority at the Westmoreland County Courthouse,” Kertes said.

Chew issued a similar statement, noting the Republican Committee supported the incumbents’ efforts during their first three years in office.

“Chairman Kertes and I are working in parallel to continue the momentum of the last three years and to keep the Republican majority and Republican row offices,” Chew said.

Kertes has a significant financial head start as the campaign begins. According to 2022 year-end campaign financial statements on file at the courthouse, Kertes’ reelection committee has nearly $140,000 in the bank as of the start of 2023.

Chew has yet to file his year-end campaign finance report, which was due to the county election office Jan. 31. Election bureau officials said Chew will be fined $20 for each day his report is past due and faces a maximum total fine of $250.

He said there is no timetable to file his report and said computer issues, including a failed hard drive, led to the filing delay.

In addition to the county commissioner candidates, Republican Committee members also endorsed incumbents including Treasurer Jared Squires, Sheriff James Albert, Controller Jeffrey Balzer, Recorder of Deeds Frank Schiefer and Register of Wills Sherry Magretti-Hamilton.