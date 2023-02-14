Report: Chelsea Could Try For Brighton Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister

Chelsea are interested in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and could try for the player this summer.

Chelsea are going to sign a midfielder in the summer window or maybe even more than one, but who them players are going to be is not definitely clear as of yet.

Alexis Mac Allister is a player the club hold long standing interest in, and they may look to try and sign him in the summer. Chelsea however are unwilling to pay the large fee Brighton currently have placed on the player.

Mac Allister is expected to leave Brighton in the summer, and Chelsea would be willing to try and sign the Argentine midfielder.

Chelsea are interested in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. IMAGO / News Images

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are interested in Alexis Mac Allister and believe they could sign him for a fee of around £35million.

Brighton have suggested they want £60million for the player but Chelsea do not value Mac Allister at that price. The World Cup has bumped up his price tag, but it is not something Chelsea believe is fair.

Chelsea may have ruined the midfield market by signing Enzo Fernandez and that could be something that works against them in their pursuit of players in the summer.

Chelsea value Alexis Mac Allister at around £35million. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Mac Allister and his team-mate Moises Caicedo could leave Brighton in the next window, and the club are looking to get some good fee's for the two midfielders to allow them to leave.

Chelsea could try for both as they still value Caicedo, but they will have to convince Brighton to do business for less than the price they have quoted now.

