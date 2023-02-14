Twin diesel: Identical twins aim to become mechanics at Tri-County

NELSONVILLE – Women are not often thought of when someone mentions getting their truck or tractor worked on by a diesel mechanic. Identical twins, Brooke and Alexis Owens, 17, of Athens, both want to become diesel mechanics and break the multigenerational stereotype one woman at a time.

Brooke and Alexis, the Owens twins, want to show that anyone, especially girls, can choose a career in diesel mechanics and succeed.

Both Owens’ have thought about becoming diesel mechanics since they were children and chose to go into the Diesel Ag Technology program at Tri-County Career Center and High School.

“I was not much older than 10 when I realized I wanted to become a diesel mechanic,” Brooke said. “I’ve wanted to become a diesel mechanic since I was younger and this program gave me the opportunity to do that.”

She claims her sister has wanted to become a diesel mechanic “most of her life”.

“I chose to go into Diesel Ag. because I felt like girls needed to know that they can do this,” said Alexis. “I’m getting closer to my dream job that I want of becoming a diesel mechanic.”

The twins share many similarities, including their appearance, but they also have differences.

“Like every other siblings we argue but we also will help each other out when needed,” Brooke said.

Alexis is older by 120 seconds, Brooke is taller and they share a dislike of Toyotas. Another thing they share is their love of diesel vehicles and working on them.

“We both like doing this type of stuff, we ain’t afraid to get dirty, we can and will work hard, but we also will test limits,” Brooke said.

They’re not all work though; they also partake in their fair share of play.

“We have played people by switching spots and pretending to be each other a lot in the past school years,” Brooke said.

“We switched seats in middle school on April Fool’s Day,” said her twin.

Both aren’t fooling around when it comes to their careers though.

While the United States employs over 230,000 diesel mechanics, only 3.7 percent of them are female.

“Being a woman in a male-dominated field is hard some days because we have to prove ourselves to them. Other than that, it’s fun to show them that we can be as good as them but also better at some things,” said Brooke.

Just like their male counterparts, both girls learn to diagnose and fix mechanical problems as well as work on diesel engines, powertrains and hydraulic systems through hands-on work.

Brooke feels that girls should go into this field of work not only because they gain knowledge about useful mechanics, but because they can also prove those wrong who don’t believe in their abilities.

“It can be hard being a woman in a male-dominated field and it can be interesting being in a male-dominated field,” said Alexis.

“I feel that it’s hard because I’m always trying to prove myself. I can do it just like every guy that’s in it,” Brooke said.

Although they have struggles, they believe it is a fulfilling and worthwhile career for any woman.

“I would say that it’s a great experience,” said Brooke. “Yes, they will have almost the same troubles as me being in a male-dominated field but it’s totally worth it.”

Alexis plans to become a diesel mechanic starting at a company and then eventually start her own shop. Brooke plans to go into the workforce and gain a successful job, maybe even scoring a mechanic’s position at her sister’s shop one day.

Addison Wright is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School’s New Media+ program.