Federal magistrate recommends dismissing local man’s civil rights lawsuit

COLUMBUS – A federal magistrate judge has recommended dismissing a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Logan man, who alleges that he is being evicted from public housing operated by the Hocking Metropolitan Housing Authority for having exercised his freedom of expression.

The form his expression took was apparently taking photos of an HMHA manager and maintenance worker, to document the fact that they were not wearing the right personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ronald D. Leonard filed his lawsuit on Dec. 29 of last year in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, then filed an amended version on Jan. 24. In it he claims that on Dec. 22, 2022, he was “deprived of his federally protected First Amendment constitutional right to be free from retaliation of eviction process and lease termination for exercising his freedom of speech through verbal and photographic expression.”

He names as defendant the HMHA office manager, whom he is suing in an individual capacity. He claims that on Dec. 21 the two staffers knocked on his door at the apartment complex at 50 S. High St. in Logan, and he refused to let them in our of “great concern for his health and safety as well as the health and safety of his companion dog,” and that of other building residents, because the staffers were not wearing proper PPE. At first, Leonard says, they were each “wearing a mask of some kind,” but neither had on N95/K95 masks approved by the Centers for Disease Control, or a face shield and gloves, which he claims put them in violation of HMHA pandemic policy. He also claims the maintenance man took off his mask while in the hallway.

At some point Leonard apparently took pictures of the two, after telling the office manager, Amy Montgomery, who had her back to him, that “you might as well turn around for a picture, Amy.”

The following day, the lawsuit says, Leonard was served with a 30-day eviction notice, which he claims was done in retaliation and to chill his free speech.

The notice to leave the premises that Leonard received, which is included in his suit, claims that the HMHA staffers were inspecting apartments to make sure the windows were working properly and closed correctly, because bad weather was on the way. It says Leonard “refused entry although staff had the appropriate requested PPE gear on to enter your unit,” and that when the staffers moved on, Leonard opened his door and took photos, “taunting” the manager with the comment about turning around for a picture.

In addition to alleged violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights, Leonard lodges claims under state law of slander and false light/invasion of privacy, which he says will affect any future attempts he makes to secure rented living quarters.

He is seeking compensatory damages of $250,000, plus punitive damages and attorney fees. He has also asked for a temporary restraining order and injunction to stop the eviction proceedings against him.

On Jan. 27, federal Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson issued a report and recommendation on the case. In it, she granted Leonard’s motion to proceed in forma pauperis, meaning he is not responsible for the costs of the suit. She also, however, recommended that the court dismiss his claims.

In support of this recommendation, Jolson states that the district court cannot issue an order and injunction to stop the eviction, because “a federal court must not interfere with pending state court proceedings involving important state interests unless extraordinary circumstances are present” – the state proceedings being the eviction. If a person who is the target of an ongoing state action files a parallel federal suit involving claims that could have been raised in the state case, federal case law requires the federal court to defer to the state proceeding.

As for the constitutional claims, Jolson concludes that based on the facts alleged in the suit, Leonard’s claim of retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights is “baseless.”

To support such a claim, Jolson writes, would require showing that Leonard was engaging in constitutionally protected conduct; that an adverse action was taken against him that would deter “a person of ordinary firmness” from continuing that conduct; and that the adverse action “was motivate at least in part” by the protected conduct.

In this case, however, Jolson concludes, Leonard is being evicted for refusing to let staff into his apartment, and his own allegations “support the conclusion that he was disrespectful to staff,” who were “simply trying to do their jobs.” Even if Leonard’s allegations are taken as true, the magistrate says, they “are not enough to support a free-speech retaliation claim.”

