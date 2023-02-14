Hocking County real estate transfers

Feb. 6–10. Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values.

• Beverly J. Keslar, 385 W. Main St., to Robert A. and Julie A. Gearheart, $20,000.

• Cody Herron and Layne M. Beasley, 19362 Wagner Road, to Cody Herron, $58,225.

• Anthony Skaggs, 751 E. Front St., to Holly R. and Brendan J. Moder, $105,000.

• Robert and Ruth May, 424 Springwater Trail, to James and Sarah Wood, $3,000.

• Sean Fahnestock and L.A. Jackson, 30 acres, to Mike’s Lands, LLC and Poletti Enterprises, LLC, $177,623.

• Delinda L. and Terry L. Chiki, 14010 Sand Run Road, to Charles A. Stephenson, $43,380.

• Kimberly N. King, 644 and 646 Mohican, to The Last on Mohican, LLC

• John A. Winters, Jr., and Marcella Winters, 24453 Woltz Road, to Holler Homestead Properties, LLC, $60,000.

• James A. Harper, 482 Zanesville Ave., to Jeremy and Robin Patterson, $30,000.

• Kenneth E. and Bonnie Roley, 8936 and 9161 Roley Road, to Kenneth E. and Bonnie J. Roley

• Dennis E. Campbell, 5934 Saunders Road, to Sandra M. Adair-Self, $85,000.

• Robert Bray, 23001 Buena Vista Road, to 23001 Buena Vista LLC