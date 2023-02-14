Reward offered for return of 200-year-old court records

LOGAN – In the course of doing some family research, William Phillips of Logan was trying to track down a particular ancestor, who was born in the late 18th century. While searching through Hocking County Common Pleas Court records, he hit a dead end.

“Through researching my own family, when I went to find a volume that would pertain to who I was looking for, it was missing,” recalled Phillips, who is a retired certified genealogist. “And Jane (Seibert, who manages the county’s records and archives) said the first two are gone. They had the rest of them after that. But the earliest ones, about 1818 to about 1835 or 40, they’re gone. And they’re the most valuable, because they tell us a lot about the early people of Hocking County.”

At some point in the past, apparently – no one seems to know exactly when – the two volumes were among records that were given away to make room for newer ones.

“This happened many years ago, and I don’t know who the judge was at that time,” Phillips said. “But I guess they just put these things out on a table and said anybody that wants them, can take them. I mean, that’s just absurd, but that’s what happened.”

Seibert said she has heard pretty much the same story from a former county commissioner. What she has been told, she said, is that “one of the commissioners years ago took a lot of journals and books out of the attic, and put them down in the lobby in the courthouse, and was giving them away, until somebody called the other commissioners and they stopped him.” She’s been told this took place in the late 1950s, but admitted she’s not sure about the time period.

However it happened, Seibert confirmed, among the volumes now missing from the county’s archives are the first two common pleas court journals. “The first two journals are gone,” she said. “From number three on up, we have. And we have all the state records from 1818 on.”

Phillips’ personal motive for seeking the records is to try to find the exact date of death for his third great grandfather, Benjamin Franklin Smith (1794-1835), who owned land in Falls Township and built a farmhouse that still stands along Chieftain Drive. But he says it’s also important for the county to retrieve this invaluable documentation of its earliest history. The state of Ohio authorized the creation of the county in 1818, and so the missing volumes would cover the first years of its existence.

“That’s when this county was formed,” he noted. “And when the county was formed, of course they started to have their own court. And that covers the first 17 years. I’m sure there’s some fascinating material there. This is really tragic that they’re missing, because those two volumes are probably the most important records the court had, and they’re gone.”

That’s why Phillips has decided to take a pro-active role in trying to recover the missing volumes. He is ready to pay a $500 cash reward, no questions asked, to anyone who returns them, once they have been authenticated.

“Hopefully they haven’t been destroyed,” he said. “But I don’t know if they were taken out of the county. With any luck at all, somebody here in the county might see the reward notice, and might have them, and say, ‘Hey, wasn’t that something grandma had up in her attic?’ and might go look.”

His notion of offering the reward, he said, was “motivated (as) kind of a community service project – it would benefit the whole county if they were located. I have no interest in (keeping) them. If somebody brought them in, I of course would donate them back to the court free of charge.”

Anyone with information on the missing volumes one and two from Hocking County Common Pleas Court, covering the years 1818-circa 1840, is asked to contact Phillips at P.O. Box 915, Logan, OH 43138.

