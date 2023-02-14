Public records case may be argued before appeals court

LOGAN — Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North has asked to have his case argued before a state appeals court, in a legal dispute with a Rockbridge man over public records.

In August of last year an appointed judge in Hocking County Common Pleas Court ruled in the sheriff’s favor, granting him summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by Charles Ogle.

Ogle filed his suit in January 2022, alleging that the sheriff’s office violated state law when it failed to provide him with records dating from 2016, which he had asked for in November 2021. He asked for court orders to compel the sheriff’s office to fulfill his records request and to preserve records, and also that he be awarded statutory money damages for the sheriff’s alleged failure to comply with Ohio public records law.

In his summary judgment decision, appointed Judge Jerry R. McBride ruled the sheriff was legally justified in failing to provide the records requested by Ogle. In some cases this was because the retention period for the records had passed, meaning the sheriff no longer was legally required to keep them; and in other cases because the way in which Ogle asked for the records would have required the sheriff to compile new records to meet the request, which the law does not require a government agency to do.

Ogle’s records request had been out of the ordinary, in that he had not asked for records relating to some particular person, incident or issue, but instead had requested records by dates and times – asking for “any and all” records of a certain type relating to specific narrow time frames during two days in September 2016.

Ogle has appealed the summary judgment ruling to Ohio’s Fourth District Court of Appeals, and both sides have filed briefs in the appeal case. Ogle’s arguments have focused largely on the claim that filling his records request would have required the sheriff to painstakingly compile new records that had not existed before – a claim Ogle has suggested is hard to believe.

The sheriff has said that his office files records not by date and time, but instead by report numbers, names of people, and the locations where incidents take place. Therefore, he claims, he cannot look up records based on date and time, and finding records based on the criteria given by Ogle would require him to review thousands of documents one by one.

Ogle has portrayed this claim as absurd. “Does (the sheriff) keep separate paper files of ‘thousands of documents’ in numerical order ‘by report numbers,’ as well as paper copies of those same ‘thousands of documents’ in alphabetical order by ‘the name of the individual the police encountered,’ and yet another set of those same ‘thousands of documents’ in alphabetical order by ‘the address or area the incident occurred?’” he asks in one appeal brief. “Does (he) keep separate electronic files (organized the same way)?”

According to court records North has filed a request for oral argument in the case, and arguments have been scheduled for Feb. 23 in the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom in Hillsboro.

A magistrate’s order in the case says that each party that wants to take part in oral arguments must file a request to do so.

Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.