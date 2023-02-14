Apply for the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program

The Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program will provide $50 million in operating grants to performing arts organizations and cultural museums across the state. In addition to traditional arts organizations, Ohio Humanities has worked with the Ohio Department of Development to ensure that most public humanities organizations are also eligible for operating funds.

Grant awards will be equal to 10 percent of the applicant’s calendar year 2022 operating expenses, not to exceed the applicant’s cumulative decrease in gross revenue in 2020 and 2021 when compared to 2019. No single grant award may exceed $1,500,000. Funds can offset operating costs for employee compensation (excluding bonuses); employee recruitment, rehiring, and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; operating costs; and capital expenditures. Current program guidelines require an annual audit, but organizations without annual audits will not be disqualified from applying. Additional program guidelines can be found at https://development.ohio.gov/static/business/stateincentives/02062023-Arts-Grant-Guidelines.pdf.

Grants will be awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to applicants that did not previously receive CARES Act funding from the Ohio Arts Council. However, organizations that received funds from Ohio Humanities through the CARES Act or American Rescue Plan Act are eligible.

Applications will be available for review in late February before the submission period opens in mid-March. During the review period, potential applicants can read the application, gather the relevant information and documents for the application, and complete the application. After the review period, applications will be received by the Ohio Department of Development during a submission period. Application period dates will be made available on the Development Department’s webpage once finalized. Potential applicants can review the required application information in the Application Guide.