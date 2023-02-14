Three things to know

Man claims eviction violates his free speech rights. A Logan man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit over an eviction notice, which he claims is retaliation for having exercised his First Amendment rights. A magistrate judge has recommended dismissing the case. Learn more on page A3.

Valentine’s Day history. Ayatollah Khomeini called for the death of Salman Rushdie; Arizona became the 48th state; seven rivals of Al Capone were gunned down in Chicago; and Aretha Franklin recorded ‘Respect’; and it all happened on Valentine’s Day. See Today in History, page A4.

Sheryl Crow to headline Lancaster Festival. The Lancaster Festival Board of Directors have announced that Sheryl Crow and Andy Grammer will be this year’s signature acts appearing on the Wendel Concert Stage. Tickets will go on sale April 3 for these and other events. See page A6.