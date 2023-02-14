Sony Xperia 1 V render and spec leak tips an ultra-wide camera boost

Renders and details for the Sony Xperia 1 V have leaked online, revealing an extremely familiar design and a distinctly unfamiliar ultra-wide camera.

Established online tipster OnLeaks has supplied some characteristically legit-looking renders for Sony’s forthcoming flagship phone update, the Sony Xperia 1 V.

These renders (as published by Greensmartphones) point to a phone that looks nigh-on identical to last year’s Sony Xperia 1 IV. That’s not particularly surprising given that the series has retained much the same blocky design since the Sony Xperia 1 II in 2020.

Accompanying these computer-generated images is a rundown of the Xperia 1 V’s alleged specifications. These too are much as. you’d expect, with another 6.5-inch flat display (likely to be a 4K AMOLED, based on previous models), a 5,000mAh battery, and of course Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Those latter two specs are listed as unconfirmed, but they seem like a solid bet.

The most interesting news here is a shift in the camera spec. Sony has been using triple 12MP camera camera systems since the first Xperia 1, but the Xperia 1 V could finally see some movement away from that. According to the source, while the phone will have 12MP wide and telephoto cameras, the ultra-wide will see bump up to 48MP.

Another interesting claim is that the RAM allowance will double from a relatively paltry 8GB in the Xperia 1 IV to 16GB in the Xperia 1 V. This always felt like a curiously non-Pro spec for a decidedly Pro-positioned (not to mention Pro-priced) smartphone line, so it’s good to see if true.

Expect to see an official announcement of the Sony Xperia 1 V later this month ahead of a summer rollout.