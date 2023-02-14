Change location
Business Insider
Ram's electric rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck is coming — see the 1500 REV
By Tim Levin,10 days ago
- Ram unveiled the 1500 REV, its first electric pickup truck.
- The truck made its debut in a Super Bowl ad about "premature electrification."
- The brand hasn't revealed any key details about the truck, but now we know about its overall styling and a few features.
Read more: Ram finally has an electric truck to take on Tesla's Cybertruck, the F-150 Lightning, and ChevyRam piled on the screens inside, including both a main display and another one for the passenger. But the REV has plenty of regular buttons, knobs, and switches, too, which traditional truck buyers will surely appreciate.
Read more: These are the 15 most reliable car brands in 2023Even if the REV lacks the concept's third-row jump seats and other quirks, the truck brings features to the table that don't exist in regular pickups. Like its competitors, it'll offer extra weatherproof storage space in the form of a front trunk.
Read more: Why I'd buy a Tesla Model Y over the Mercedes EQB after driving both electric SUVsIt'll be able to serve as a backup energy source when the power goes out, Ram says. When it comes to range, pricing, and other specifications, Ram is staying quiet for now.
Read more: I was obsessed with my Tesla but Elon Musk convinced me I'd rather drive an electric Mercedes-BenzAll it's said is that the truck will "push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time." For $100, customers can join a membership program that will allow them to place a preorder when the time comes. Read the original article on Business Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0