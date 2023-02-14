Ram's electric rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck is coming — see the 1500 REV

The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck. Ram

Ram unveiled the 1500 REV, its first electric pickup truck.

The truck made its debut in a Super Bowl ad about "premature electrification."

The brand hasn't revealed any key details about the truck, but now we know about its overall styling and a few features.

The Ram 1500 Revolution concept. Ram

Ram used a risqué Super Bowl ad on Sunday to reveal its very first electric pickup truck: The 1500 REV.Filmed in the style of a parody pharmaceutical ad, the commercial was all about a made-up condition called "premature electrification," which Ram certainly doesn't suffer from.By the time the REV goes on sale in late 2024, it'll enter an electric pickup market already crowded with rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and — maybe — the Tesla Cybertruck.Ram on Sunday revealed what the 1500 REV will look like, but details are still scant.Much like Ford and its Lightning — and unlike Elon Musk's wacky truck — Ram didn't try to reinvent the wheel here.The REV looks a lot like one of RAM's gas-powered trucks, but with some styling updates.In front and in back, the REV gets sleek, futuristic lights. But other than that, the REV looks pretty conventional.It lacks the wild, exaggerated design of the concept truck Ram showed off in January.

Ram piled on the screens inside, including both a main display and another one for the passenger.But the REV has plenty of regular buttons, knobs, and switches, too, which traditional truck buyers will surely appreciate.

Even if the REV lacks the concept's third-row jump seats and other quirks, the truck brings features to the table that don't exist in regular pickups.Like its competitors, it'll offer extra weatherproof storage space in the form of a front trunk.

It'll be able to serve as a backup energy source when the power goes out, Ram says.When it comes to range, pricing, and other specifications, Ram is staying quiet for now.

