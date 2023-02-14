Open in App
Business Insider

Ram's electric rival to the Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck is coming — see the 1500 REV

By Tim Levin,

10 days ago

The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

  • Ram unveiled the 1500 REV, its first electric pickup truck.
  • The truck made its debut in a Super Bowl ad about "premature electrification."
  • The brand hasn't revealed any key details about the truck, but now we know about its overall styling and a few features.
Ram used a risqué Super Bowl ad on Sunday to reveal its very first electric pickup truck: The 1500 REV.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gqvfO_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

Filmed in the style of a parody pharmaceutical ad, the commercial was all about a made-up condition called "premature electrification," which Ram certainly doesn't suffer from.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY5qL_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

By the time the REV goes on sale in late 2024, it'll enter an electric pickup market already crowded with rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, and — maybe — the Tesla Cybertruck.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNNUN_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

Ram on Sunday revealed what the 1500 REV will look like, but details are still scant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsN5c_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

Much like Ford and its Lightning — and unlike Elon Musk's wacky truck — Ram didn't try to reinvent the wheel here.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjEtF_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

The REV looks a lot like one of RAM's gas-powered trucks, but with some styling updates.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q4ps_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

In front and in back, the REV gets sleek, futuristic lights. But other than that, the REV looks pretty conventional.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snh7y_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

It lacks the wild, exaggerated design of the concept truck Ram showed off in January.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHlF2_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 Revolution concept.

Ram

Ram piled on the screens inside, including both a main display and another one for the passenger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eo7yE_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

But the REV has plenty of regular buttons, knobs, and switches, too, which traditional truck buyers will surely appreciate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lh9cv_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

Even if the REV lacks the concept's third-row jump seats and other quirks, the truck brings features to the table that don't exist in regular pickups.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mqsh_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

Like its competitors, it'll offer extra weatherproof storage space in the form of a front trunk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaoWp_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

It'll be able to serve as a backup energy source when the power goes out, Ram says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGuj5_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

When it comes to range, pricing, and other specifications, Ram is staying quiet for now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxpAQ_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

All it's said is that the truck will "push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSdsT_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

For $100, customers can join a membership program that will allow them to place a preorder when the time comes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZ8cR_0kmh9DJT00
The Ram 1500 REV electric pickup truck.

Read the original article on Business Insider
