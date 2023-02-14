F-16 Missed First Shot at Octagonal UFO, Sidewinder Missile Lost: Report

Richard Chung/Reuters

It took two attempts to bring down the UFO intercepted by an F-16 in the skies over Michigan on Sunday after the jet’s first missile missed its target, according to reports. “The first Sidewinder heat-seeking missile missed the target,” one unnamed official told Fox News. Somewhat alarmingly, it’s not exactly clear where the first $400,000 missile landed. The octagonal object brought down over Lake Huron was the fourth device blasted out of the skies of North America since Feb. 4, when a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the Carolina coast. On Monday, defense officials apparently still didn’t know what the Michigan object was, instead justifying the shooting because the object’s “path and altitude raised concerns, including that it could be a hazard to civil aviation.”

Read it at Fox News